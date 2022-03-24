There’s no way in May 2021 that you could’ve told me I’d write 24 health and wellness columns totaling 37,619 words and 4,268 unique page views.
But, here we are. And as quickly as I started, it’s over.
“A Wealth of Health” is now being passed on to another writer: Hannah Lifrieri.
Before Hannah writes her first article, I want to reflect on how much all my interviews and readers have meant to me and how this column has impacted my own health and wellness journey.
Taking my health and wellness seriously has helped me grow in virtually every aspect of life. I first got into meditation during quarantine in April 2020 before arriving at JMU, and everything else stemmed from there: going on nature walks, honing my nutrition, waking up early, practicing positive affirmations, limiting social media and being truly mindful of how I felt at all times. I credit the majority of my successes — in school, journalism and life in general — to the emphasis I place on taking care of myself.
When I got to JMU, I wanted to share the “wealth.” Once I got more involved in The Breeze, I noticed a void in its health and wellness coverage which, to me, was an opportunity to use my experiences for the betterment of others in the JMU community. I pitched a health and wellness section to The Breeze’s editor-in-chief Jake Conley roughly one year after my wellness journey’s inception the previous April.
On May 31, 2021, the first edition of “A Wealth of Health” was published.
The goal of this column was simple: to cultivate a one-stop-shop for JMU students of fact-based, thoroughly researched health and wellness content. This was accomplished by sourcing professors in the know, then disseminating the information into digestible tidbits to make tangible practice a reality for the average student.
I conducted 46 interviews with 23 different JMU professors — spanning dietetics, psychology, health sciences and kinesiology, among other majors. Some interviewees were registered dieticians, certified athletic and personal trainers, mindfulness experts, recent JMU graduates and licensed professional counselors.
I especially want to thank those whom I interviewed more than once for multiple editions of “A Wealth of Health”: dietetics professors Jeremy Akers, Michelle Hesse and Danielle Torisky; exercise physiology professor Chris Womack; Andy Allen (’20), a personal trainer and fitness coach; psychology professors Jeff Dyche, Gregg Henriques and Jamie Kurtz; WRTC professor Jared Featherstone; Catherine Zeman, JMU academic unit head for health sciences; Renee Staton, JMU’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling director; Gillian Kelly, the health and wellness manager of JMU dining services; and Bob Harmison, director of sports psychology for JMU Athletics.
These interviews furthered my own health journey. I picked up a multitude of lessons between all of the interviews and column entries. First, that all wellness topics are interconnected — there’s no end-all be-all habit that will mold a perfect person. Another is that everyone’s different — a certain diet or workout circuit may work for one person, but that doesn’t mean it works for everyone.
I hope you, the reader, have benefited from this column. There were times when my other Breeze and school obligations caught up to me and I still had to write a column, but thinking of my readers kept me going. I didn’t want to let anyone down.
I also want to thank The Breeze’s culture editors, Amy Needham and Charlotte Matherly. You two gave me the freedom to put my own stamp on this column.
Last but not least, to Hannah: I’m really excited to see where you take this column. You’ve shown a tremendous passion for health and wellness, and now, it’s all yours. Go make it your own.
Thank you, stay wealthy and healthy.
Contact Grant Johnson at breezecopy@gmail.com. For more health & wellness content, stay tuned for the “A Wealth of Health'' column and follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.