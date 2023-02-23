Caffeine is a prominent routine for many Americans on a day-to-day basis. Around 74% of Americans drink coffee daily, according to Statista.
Caffeine comes in different forms besides coffee, such as tea and energy drinks. You can see students consuming coffee and energy drinks around campus on any given day. Between having countless cafes and vending machines filled with energy drinks throughout campus, finding caffeine isn’t a problem — but falling into the cycle of relying on caffeine for daily functions could be.
Caffeine gives you the boost of energy you may want when looking for ways to make yourself feel more awake. According to MedlinePlus, caffeine’s a stimulant for the central nervous system, and it’s easy to overdo it. Drinking upward of 400 milligrams of caffeine — about four or five cups of coffee or just one energy drink — can lead to negative side effects such as insomnia, dehydration, headaches and even anxiety. The more caffeine a person consumes, according to MedlinePlus, the more likely they are to rely on it.
Natural alternatives
JMU Health Sciences Department professor Sherri Wilson said she isn’t an avid caffeine consumer for health reasons, but she suggests if anyone were to consume caffeine, her “golden rule” is moderation. She said too much of anything isn’t necessarily good for you, especially caffeine.
“There are negative effects of too much caffeine on the central nervous system with sugar; especially with sugar, it leads to crashes,” Wilson said.
Wilson created a balanced lifestyle and eliminated her caffeine intake completely. As an advocate for naturally boosting energy, she said, eating the right food, maintaining physical activity and getting the appropriate amount of sleep all cater to her energy levels throughout the day.
According to Harvard Health, starting off the day with breakfast can help avoid an afternoon crash. Choosing whole grains and more protein can be more beneficial than sugary carbohydrates. Protein takes longer to break down than carbs, leaving the body energized for longer, said Tiffany Barrett, contributing writer for CNN and registered dietician at Emory University’s Winship Cancer Institute. Barrett said there’s no need to avoid carbohydrates as they also provide energy, but to be mindful as many carbohydrates lack fiber.
It’s common for students to have poor sleep schedules because of staying up late completing work or studying. When the next morning hits, it’s common to see them reaching for caffeine.
Wilson explained that planning ahead can help avoid those late nights. While it’s easier said than done, focusing on goals can motivate students to not only thrive academically but on a mental and physical level as well.
Wilson also suggested cutting back on caffeine can help maintain more balanced energy throughout the day. Some ways to do this, she said, are journaling how much caffeine you consume each day and slowly removing it from your daily routine rather than cutting it out cold turkey. These practices can expose patterns you may have regarding how and when you consume caffeine.
Boosting your energy levels in a natural way can help reduce the amount of caffeine you consume daily. While caffeine has its benefits, it has many negative side effects, especially when consumed at high rates. Fueling your body with nutritious foods will help maintain natural energy and could replace the need to rely on caffeine.