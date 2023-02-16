Francis Tennyson starts his mornings with a hearty breakfast before heading to work. When arriving at the JMU Counseling Center, he’s ready to provide company to JMU’s community.
Francis was the first therapy dog brought to the JMU Counseling Center; Colleen Tennyson, a psychiatrist at the center, is his handler. The idea of animal-assisted therapy (AAT) was first introduced to the center in February 2011.
Owned by staff members, these dogs go through the required training and testing to receive the K9-Good Citizens certification. On the American Kennel Club website, they included 10 skills dogs are required to learn to earn certification. Each dog has to interact with strangers in a friendly manner, learn cues from their handler to sit and stay, to approach the handler when called and more obedience strategies. These dogs are also required to have basic obedience and good temperament to prepare them to meet different people and interact in various environments.
Leslie Gerrard, associate director for training and a licensed clinical psychologist at the Counseling Center, adopted her dog Wicket and trained him to become a therapy dog.
Wicket and other therapy dogs have been involved with many events on campus, such as Wilderness Therapy Retreats and Puppy Pride. Gerrard said the dogs are “a great addition to the JMU community and Counseling Center.” There are currently four dogs at the Counseling Center that all come from different backgrounds, including the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA).
According to Healthline, AAT has many mental health benefits including reducing blood pressure and increasing endorphins that can decrease pain and stress and improve psychological well-being overall.
Where to find them
Therapy dogs can often be confused with service animals. While both play important roles in many people's lives, service animals are trained to aid one person who may have a physical or mental disability, according to the JMU Counseling Center’s website. The way to identify these dogs in most cases is by their vest, according to the site. Service dog vests typically say the dog is working and not to pet them. It’s important to differentiate the two as both types of dogs have different areas of work. Therapy dogs aren’t trained to assist a single handler at a time, they’re put in place to provide support or comfort, Gerrard said.
JMU’s developed an outreach program that includes workshops surrounding the topic of mental health. The dogs can be brought in by their handlers from time to time and engage with the students as long as it’s a safe environment for both the dog and the people there. On the Counseling Center’s website, students are able to sign up for workshops that best fit what they’re in need of and may be accompanied by the therapy dogs.
In the Student Success Center (SSC), the handlers can sometimes bring their dogs to the Lavender Lounge — a safe space open to the LGBTQ+ community. They’ve also collaborated with the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity & Expression (SOGIE) department to connect with people there. Gerrard said she’s confident that “the dogs can bring a level of comfort.”
As for individual counseling, the dogs can participate in Sexual Trauma Empowerment Program (STEP) support for people who’ve experienced sexual trauma. Because these are sensitive topics, Gerrard said the dogs can provide support.
‘Good joy’
Gerrard explained how simply walking her dog Wicket around campus allows for a change in students’ or staff's daily lives.
“When I walk on campus, it facilitates good joy,” Gerrard said.
Most times this joy comes from the cuteness factor of these dogs, knowing they can bring joy reassures the positive impact the dogs have on campus. Gerrard said she encourages students or staff to spend time with the dogs, even if it’s just a quick interaction.
Like humans, dogs can also reach burnout, so the handlers try their best to keep them in programs or situations that don’t facilitate stress. Gerrard clarified some of the dogs are better in a smaller group while others feel more comfortable in larger settings. The handlers can tell by the dog's body language and behavior what would be a good fit.
Gerrard described these dogs as very helpful, especially with communication. The dogs are engaged in a roleplay where the client can work on assertive communication. Gerrard said the dogs can be placeholders imitating a conversation a client may have with another person. Gerrard called this “metaphor talking.” They can also help with relieving stress in the room when talking about more difficult topics. Gerrard said something as simple as petting the dogs is a great way to practice mindfulness.
Gerrard said she encourages her clients to let go and forget about their worries when accompanied by the therapy dogs. She also said the Counseling Center encourages students to work with therapy dogs as it creates a human-animal bond. Gerrard explained in some cases, clients can even use the dog to learn how to set boundaries or learn how to be compassionate. Each animal therapist coordinates different schedules which can be found on the Counseling Center’s website.
Safety first
AAT isn’t for everyone because of phobias or allergies to certain animals. These people may not benefit from therapy dog workshops or programs. The Counseling Center established air purifiers when therapy dogs were introduced to the center. The air purifiers can be found throughout the center so those with allergies can feel safer in the environment. There are also signs posted on the door stating dogs are present in the facility.
For those who aren’t as comfortable with dogs, the Counseling Center is very understanding, and Gerrard acknowledged “dogs aren’t for everyone.” The Counseling Center reassured that even though the dogs are in the facility, they’re always leashed in or out of the center, said Gerrard. The only time they’re unleashed is when they’re behind the front desk with a gate. No dog is ever left alone by itself or with a client for safety measures. While there are risks to having therapy dogs, the Counseling Center is one step ahead of the issue.
Whether a student, faculty or staff member partakes in AAT or has experienced positive interactions with the dogs, they’ve reported “feeling comfortable … supported, accepted and experienced a positive change in mood.” For clients, therapy can be a challenge, and allowing dogs to form a connection with clients can diminish any negative experiences the JMU community may be having, Gerrard said.
Outside of individual therapy, there have been positive responses through numerous programs such as outreach in the SSC or around campus. Gerrard encourages students to engage with the therapy dogs as one student told the counseling center they feel “unconditional love” when spending time with the dogs.
In an interview with Breeze TV, JMU Sam Ochoa, a senior biotechnology major, owns an emotional support animal, Lily. Lily’s a great pyrenees and german shepherd mix, Ochoa said.
“They’re beneficial for anyone who is going through something,” Ochoa said. “They can greatly benefit you and bring your mood or energy up. I know [Lily] does that to me.”
AAT plays a beneficial role here at JMU. Even if a student isn’t participating in outreach programs or therapy at the counseling Center, the dogs can still make an impact on the community. Many dogs are willing to lend a helping hand — or paw — whatever the occurrence may be. These dogs go through countless hours of training to assist those on campus through communication skills, role playing or simply offering moral support. These hard-working dogs bring benefits and enjoyment to the JMU community. See for yourself by making an appointment to see them on the Counseling Centers website.