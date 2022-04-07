While planning looks pretty on paper, the act itself can be more challenging than it seems. Starting college is the time when students adopt new lifestyles and habits. Planning can be the habit that saves you from forgetting an exam, or it can be a simple reward system for finishing assignments. As a college student, you may constantly have assignments flooding in and events you’re dying to go to, but how do you keep track of it all? Everyone can benefit from writing a few reminders down.
Learning how to plan starts off with a few simple steps. First, have a goal: Know what you want to accomplish and when. The best part about planning is it’s up to your preference. Some may feel jotting down what they do in a day is hard because they can’t find what works for them. Others might live religiously by the to-do list.
Planning for Success
Writer and event planner Judy Allen suggests it all comes down to identifying yourself and being realistic about what you do in a day. In her book, “Time Management for Event Planners,” Allen reminds her readers that visualizing your day and events is what leads to success. Taking those visualizations and giving yourself 10 minutes out of the day to write them down takes you one step closer to being a planner. While Allen focuses more on the business aspect of planning and connecting with employees, her conclusion remains the same — whether you’re working your first job or starting as a first-year college student, planning can lead you to success.
Many have proved that having a written plan will improve your productivity due to the “Zeigarnik Effect.” Sarina Schrager and Elizabeth Sadowski, writers of “Strategies to Increase Scholarly Productivity,” explained that this effect happens when performing simple acts, such as writing a to-do list, can allow the brain to release anxiety about unfinished tasks. Their research has also proven that people tend to be more productive when they can cross off tasks because it encourages them to move on to the next one.
Being productive in college not only helps with getting your coursework done, but it can also help to pick out a time to focus on yourself and practice daily self-care. It’s easy to get caught up in life, but when you have your day planned out it allows you to choose a time to treat yourself whether it’s starting a new hobby that stimulates the brain outside of jobs and classes, grabbing coffee or going on a walk to clear your mind.
Recognize Your Brain Patterns
Planning doesn’t need to be just for school or work; it can also be a reminder to take time out of your day to give attention to the other parts of your life. For college students, planning can be the motivation they didn’t know they needed.
Elizabeth Saunders, a time management coach, explains planning’s scientific connection to the brain in a Harvard Business Review article. She observed that some people’s brains are developed in a way that maintains a structured order, and for some, not so much. While this can come off as discouraging, Saunders reminds her clients that those who want to start planning their daily lives just have to start. In Saunders’ research, she found there are dominating sides to each person's brain.
“Those with natural brain dominance in the back-left part of the brain are most comfortable making linear plans and following them,” Saunders writes. She specifies that those who lack that natural brain dominance are those who have to work harder to maintain a planning habit. While difficult, it’s not impossible.
Saunders' ideas for planning start with recognizing your strengths and weaknesses, focusing on what stimulates your brain and creating your habits around it. If you like to stick to an hourly schedule on a whiteboard or small bullet-notes in a planner, you’re getting the job done either way.
Different Ways to Start Planning
Learning how to plan has obstacles, like processing how many events we can truly fit into our day. The goal of planning is to reduce stress and be able to manage your days but overwhelming yourself by attempting to fit in too many activities can do the opposite.
Planning doesn't have to be difficult; it can be as simple as a pen and sticky notes, or it can be notebook style. If you have a lot going on during your day, notebook style might be the way for you. Most planning notebooks come with ample room to jot down as much as you need. This can be used primarily for school and remembering assignments, and they often come with calendars that allow you to write short notes of events or dates to remember. One notebook that is popular among planners is the Ispira Weekly Diary. The calendar pages are split into two pages for the week and are even broken down to the hour.
If a planning notebook isn't your style, there are many apps that can help you stay organized and manage your time. While these apps sometimes come with a price, it can be beneficial to have all your information in one place. Some apps, like Microsoft To Do, allow you to create lists, add notes and even set reminders. For those who enjoy a quick and easy way to get their day put together in one place, this may be the app for you.
Taking the time to learn what works for you and creating habits around the way your brain functions can be the beginning of your journey with planning. While it can be frustrating at first, overcoming obstacles and being realistic toward your goals and what you want to accomplish will lead you to success. Based on the studies and researchers’ observations, setting time aside to plan your day can motivate you to take on other tasks and reduce the stress of trying to remember a schedule. Creating these habits now will not only lead you to become successful in college, but will become habits that will last a lifetime.
