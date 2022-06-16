The gym can be an intimidating place, especially for beginners, whether there are nerves surrounding the crowdedness or anxiety about the idea of working out. However, everyone can benefit from physical activity, no matter what their goals are. While approaching the gym may be scary, everyone has to start somewhere.
Before jumping right into the gym scene, it may alleviate some anxiety to familiarize yourself with workout plans that you can visualize yourself doing in the gym. Exercising doesn’t have to be limited to free weights — while it’s a popular choice for many, there’s an abundance of other workout routines that use the treadmill, bike and stair stepper.
Using UREC
If you prefer working out in a group setting, many gyms offer group exercise classes like pilates, Zumba and spin class. JMU’s University Recreation Center (UREC) offers a variety of courses that you can register for through its website. After having personally participated in these classes, I found myself enjoying the freedom of choosing when and how I wanted to spend my time exercising.
UREC offers Fitness Orientation programs at no additional cost for gym-goers. This program takes members on tours around the facility and shows them how to use the equipment. There are also personal training services for those who want to partake in one-on-one exercise when first getting started. UREC’s assistant director for fitness and wellness, Holly Bailey, also mentioned the Mentorship Through Exercise program — another way students can stay connected with UREC staff while exploring the facility.
UREC is put in place for all students and their well-being, whether it’s participating in cooking classes, group exercises, swimming in the Aquatics Center or joining one of the over 50 sport clubs they include.
“UREC is here to motivate and support you to live a well-balanced and active life and that looks different for everyone, so we encourage you to take advantage of all the opportunities at UREC during your time at JMU,” Bailey said.
Listen to your body
For beginners with free weights, James Peterson, a professor of physical education at the United States Military Academy and freelance sports medicine writer, suggests having a game plan, remaining organized and being prepared are all crucial steps along your journey in the gym. Making the transition into a gym setting doesn’t have to be overwhelming. In the academic journal “10 Common-Sense Safety Tips for Exercise Enthusiasts,” Peterson emphasizes “physical activity can exacerbate your illness if you're sick, and possibly expose you to an increased risk of being injured if you're extremely tired.”
Whether you’re just starting out or have been going to the gym avidly, taking days to rest your body is important, as it prevents muscle fatigue and possible injuries. Peterson also recommends starting at a realistic level. Going to the gym is a process, he says, and nothing should be done at a fast rate, like increasing weights too quickly or spending too much time working out.
Nicole Davis, a certified trainer and group fitness instructor, likes to call gym anxiety “gymtimidation.” In a medically reviewed article for healthline, she describes this as being “afraid of what other people will think of your appearance or abilities.” Davis encourages those who feel like this to keep going. Feeling overwhelmed is never helpful, but practicing deep breathing and positive thinking can help lessen those feelings. Davis urges her clients to become aware of their negative patterns and challenge those thoughts by switching gears to positive self-affirmations and gaining the strength to pursue their fitness journeys.
Setting goals, finding coping mechanisms and creating a game plan as a new gym-goer may be the key to your success. Don’t limit yourself to what you're capable of, but keep in mind what your body tells you when you first start your gym journey. There are many ways to get started, and while beginning may be the most difficult part, just keep in mind why you started.
