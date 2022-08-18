As students and faculty alike arrive back in town for yet another school year, the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts sits patiently awaiting their arrival. After the pandemic halted many performances in the past two years, the theater’s lineup boasts a wide variety of events.
Previous favorites such as the three-time Grammy-award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir and top English choir Tenebrae will be returning to Harrisonburg this fall. New acts include the improv comedy show “Whose Live Anyway?” starring the current cast of the hit TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”
Other big names joining the lineup include the Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine, the Wailin’ Jennys and the family-friendly, extravagant scientist Doktor Kaboom. Another highly anticipated performance, “AND SO WE WALKED,” is a solo play written and directed by Cherokee activist DeLanna Studi, who created this critically acclaimed memoir following her 900-mile journey along the Trail of Tears, retracing the steps of her own ancestors.
Regan Byrne, executive director at the Forbes Center, hopes to reach people with a variety of interests.
“I try really hard to incorporate some really strong diversity in the season,” Byrne said.
Byrne brings together a multitude of cultures, artistic genres and personalities to Harrisonburg. She said she’s optimistic for musicals “Rent” and “Chicago” featuring students from the JMU School of Theatre and Dance and School of Music, hopefully attracting many students and faculty to watch their fellow Dukes.
Rachel Tan, a junior music performance major, encouraged non-music majors to venture out and enjoy a concert at the state-of-the art-facility. Tan said there are certain performances she always looks forward to.
“I always try to see the jazz band and jazz ensemble,” Tan said. “They’re just really good and great music.”
Tan, a member of the JMU Symphony Orchestra, will be performing Oct. 4. While Tan doesn’t know much about which pieces the ensemble will be playing at its first concert, she said, the group will play a composition from Adolphus Hailstork, a Black composer based in Virginia Beach, at some point this semester.
Eliza Snipes, a junior theatre major, said students should frequent the Forbes Center.
“Consume this kind of art while you can because it’s not as accessible after you graduate,” Snipes said.
JMU students are offered several incentives throughout the year to attend a variety of performances, Byrne said, with discounts and seat availability for students that usually become available a week prior to a show.
The Forbes Center isn’t limited to JMU students — it welcomes local schools in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, with the Forbes Center providing up to three free matinees every year. Byrne has scheduled three such shows — “Doktor Kaboom: Look Out! Science Is Coming!,” “Meeting Mozart” and “Makin’ Cake” — all of which will greet upward of 500 local children in attendance.
The Forbes Center will also be collaborating in partnership with local broadcast radio station WMRA on a live recording of the “Mountain Stage” performance from the center’s concert hall Sept. 18, which will later be broadcast on radio stations all over the country. Byrne said this event will “create nice exposure for us, and it puts us on the map in a lot of ways.”
With many promising events in store this semester, Byrne and those at the Forbes Center said they look forward to welcoming everyone back to town and encouraging their involvement and attendance to shed their creative and artistic spirit with the community.