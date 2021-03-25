COVID-19 has affected many activities that students have enjoyed in past years. One of these affected events — 1787 Weeks of Welcome — is where many freshmen get their first taste of college life and make friendships with their fellow students.
Last year, the class of 2024 experienced an orientation week never seen before, with many of the in-person events moved online. Freshmen had limited access to activities such as “Brighten the Lights,” which allows students to experience a walk through the football stadium.
Not only were students affected by the COVID-19 precautions put in place during the week, but first-year orientation guides (FROGs) had to make sure their freshmen got all the information they needed for the upcoming year. Junior social work major Stephanie Gund had a memorable first experience as a FROG during the 2020 orientation week.
“It had a lot of changes to it from my experience as a first year, as far as there were no large group things,” Gund said. “I feel like it did put a lot more on the FROGs, getting information across to the first years rather than us just getting them places and talking to them.”
This year, FROGs weren’t allowed in their freshmen’s buildings. Normally, FROGs could go in to make sure their freshmen woke up and attended any necessary events. Gund said she had some students in her group that didn’t show up to required activities and didn’t seem to understand the importance of what they were missing.
“I feel like FROG week is something that you don’t understand the importance of, really, until after you’ve been through it,” Gund said.
Despite the challenges Gund faced with having a mostly online orientation week, she liked how FROGs presented information often considered unnecessary. One example is the “It’s Complicated” event, which goes through JMU’s “Eight Key Questions” for thinking through moral dilemmas.
Although Gund didn’t apply to be a FROG this upcoming year, she said she hopes there’ll be more interactions between guides and their students, and she recalled her own experience as a freshman.
“I actually had a chance to get to know my FROGs,” Gund said. “I still do talk to some of my first years regularly, but just getting to know them more, I feel like it was harder to do this year.”
This raises the question of what orientation week could look like for the class of 2025. Since it’s been over a year since the start of the pandemic, JMU now has an increased opportunity to decide what can and can’t be held in person and online. FROG applications for the upcoming summer closed March 8, and Emily Garcia, a sophomore communication sciences and disorders major, is one of many students hoping for a spot.
“Personally, I loved FROG week when I was a freshman, and my FROGs were really influential on my freshman year and that transition between high school and college,” Garcia said. “I’d love to be that person for another freshman.”
Garcia was a freshman during orientation week in 2019. During that time, she was able to interact with her guides and hallmates and get to know them without the worry of getting sick. Garica attended a recent informational meeting where she said she learned the week could be all in person, with an online option also available.
“I would love for [orientation week] all to be in person, like how it was when I was a freshman,” Garcia said. “They said it’s all up in the air, but from what it sounds [like], it should be basically the same as it was my freshman year — all back to normal.”
With more and more people receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, it’s likely that more in-person interactions will slowly start to begin again. In the case of orientation week, there’s a possibility that events such as the Block Party in the ’Burg and UREC Fest will be brought back. Interim Director of Orientation Casey Ouren said she hopes this year’s orientation week will include both new and old events.
“We’re hopeful based on where we are today that our gathering sizes will increase,” Ouren said. “Increasing the number of vaccinations beyond just the age restriction will be more widespread ... We really are hoping to be able to do a little bit larger gatherings and be able to do a little bit more in our bigger spaces.”
Ouren, along with others in charge of orientation, faced challenges with making sure last year’s 1787 Weeks of Welcome happened safely while allowing the students to experience an eventful orientation week. Ouren said there was high attendance and interest in the in-person events, while the virtual events were met with low engagement and attendance. For this year’s orientation, the goal is to have small in-person sessions.
“I think we look back on 1787 and see it as a great success,” Ouren said. “We’re really proud of serving our community, our first-year students and transfer students, and we look forward to using what we learned for this upcoming 1787.”
Ouren said the orientation team is anxious to see how many students have applied and how they can best prepare for the next phase of the interview process. She said she’s looking forward to seeing the number of students who want to join the orientation team.
“One thing is for sure about the students here at JMU — they are very service-minded, and they really love to give back,” Ouren said. “We’re excited to see students still eager to partake in that role and give back to our new students.”
