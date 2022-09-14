Despite the effect this past summer of movies may have had on the greater film industry, most everyone can agree that it was a very fascinating time for movies. Twelve movies made over $80 million at the U.S. box office during the summer period of May 6 to Sept. 3, an uptick of 5 movies from 2021. There have been several solid blockbusters, one colossal success and a couple of duds. Now that the official summer season has ended, we can take a look back and rank the releases of summer 2022. Honorable mentions go to “The Gray Man,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “The Invitation.”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Domestic Box Office: $691 million
“Top Gun: Maverick” soared into theaters with much anticipation and outlived the hype in a way nobody saw coming. One of the biggest successes and surprises of the last decade, “Maverick” broke tons of records, such as having the highest Memorial Day weekend box office ever, and now sits at No. 5 all-time for the U.S. domestic box office. This movie had all the elements of a true, pure blockbuster. It had great performances from new and old stars alike — including a re-breakout performance from Miles Teller — and some of the best practical effects in movie history. After this film initially had immense success, many believed that movie theaters were back on track and set up nicely to have a productive summer. However, it didn’t quite turn out as people had hoped.
“Nope”
Domestic Box Office: $118 million
In Jordan Peele’s third film and follow-up to the critically and commercially successful “Us,” “Nope” has suffered from high expectations and a box office that favors IP projects and is less kind to original creations. “Nope” was arguably worse than Peele’s “Us” and “Get Out,” but it was still a solid horror thriller with a lot of social commentary about human nature and the need to capture what’s in front of us. Making $100 million domestically is still really impressive for an original script, and its performances are still great, especially from leads Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
Domestic Box Office: $411 million
Before “Top Gun” blew open the box office later in the month, Marvel opened the summer season and put up a very solid showing with its wacky, off-the-rails sequel, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” This movie had large expectations as well but struggled through production as different directors contributed to different portions of the movie. The shift from Scott Derrickson to Sam Raimi’s vision — who received the directing credit — is very noticeable and awkward. “Multiverse of Madness” has good content but is generally jumbled with multiple genres, styles and characters. For the quality of talent, the performances are subpar as both Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel McAdams were clearly off their best game. This was still a large commercial success, though not as popular with loyal fans because it greatly clouded the direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as a whole.
“Elvis”
Domestic Box Office: $147 million
Despite getting mass amounts of media coverage through Austin Butler’s TikTok fame, “Elvis” underperformed at the box office yet did moderately well with critics and fans. It somehow makes it to No. 4 on this list because of the pure charisma that Butler has as Elvis and how much fans loved his portrayal of the icon. Oh, and Tom Hanks is in it too. That’s good enough.
“The Black Phone”
Domestic Box Office: $90 million
“The Black Phone” was the only true horror movie to cross the $80 million threshold this summer. The movie stars Ethan Hawke as a deranged man who kidnaps kids and Mason Thames as the child who’s kidnapped and discovers he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims through a phone on the wall. This movie is creative, genuinely scary, and very well-made. It’s one of the best true horror movies to come out in theaters this year. That being said, this movie isn’t in the upper echelon of horror and will likely go down as a middle-of-the-road showing that’s only worth seeing once. It gets a high ranking on this list because it got people out to theaters despite being rated R and having only one notable actor.
“Bullet Train”
Domestic Box Office: $87 million
The mild success of “Bullet Train” is both a good and bad sign for the state of movies. While it shows promise that the “middle” space of movies — movies with a decent budget, one or two big stars and an original premise — are coming back after practically disappearing during the pandemic and even since the late 2010s. Its mixed reviews and only-OK box office could prove to Hollywood executives that movies simply cannot be made like this anymore. As I stated in my review of this film, “Bullet Train” is a lot of fun and is still worth being seen but it certainly wasn’t the out-of-nowhere global phenomenon that it could’ve been with a stronger script, more thematic elements and more meaningful action.
“Minions: Rise of Gru”
Domestic Box Office: $355 million
One of the most fun trends of the summer came from “Minions: Rise of Gru,” so it gets some points for staying relevant despite being aimed toward young children. The “GentleMinions” trend involved dressing up in fancy outfits to go see the film and people all over the country participated as they crammed into theaters in suits, blazers and sunglasses. On a more serious note, it’s incredible how long the “Despicable Me” franchise has been able to stand firmly in the culture, pumping out incredible box office blasts every two to three years while always adding something new. Steve Carell might have the best voice in Hollywood and you can continue to count on him hamming it up as Gru until the end of time, maybe.
“Jurassic World: Dominion”
Domestic Box Office: $375 million
The “Jurassic World” era has yielded some incredibly successful results commercially but never really resonated with fans the way the original trilogy — OK, mostly just the first movie — did with fans. “Dominion” was no different, as it sits a little over $5 million away from crossing the billion dollar international threshold that’s so rare and coveted. However, “Jurassic World: Dominion” is a hardcore cash grab. While the actors from the original movies absolutely gave it their all, the magic of dinosaurs on screen seems to have worn off for fans. Combine that with some Chris Pratt fatigue and an ultra-confusing plot, and you have a movie that did well in all the wrong ways.
“Thor: Love and Thunder”
Domestic Box Office:$ 337 million
“Thor: Love and Thunder” was Marvel’s second summer movie of 2022, the second “Thor” movie directed by Taika Waititi and the fourth installment in Chris Hemsworth’s “Thor” franchise. The movie did moderately well for Marvel standards but received plenty of backlash from fans and critics about the tone shifts, the large number of jokes and the carefree attitude the film holds. Because of this, Taiki Waititi has possibly dropped out of “Thor 5" and seems to be on his way out of the MCU. It’s become evident that it’s no longer going to be an easy home run every time for Marvel movies. Fans have been seeing superheroes constantly on screen now for over a decade, and the lack of direction that Marvel has right now has become very concerning. “Thor” was certainly not the success I originally believed it was when I initially saw and reviewed it.
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
Domestic Box Office: $85 million
“Where the Crawdads Sing” is another movie that gives us hope the “middle” section of Hollywood is coming back. Against a $24 million budget, the movie made over $116 million worldwide despite bad reviews and very little marketing in mainstream media. This movie connected with a very specific audience — those who enjoy mystery thrillers, and perhaps those who read the book it draws from — and those people really came out to the theaters. If this movie holds a long shelf life, it could launch its leads, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith, into stardom. This movie is okay but certainly not captivating enough to be any higher on this list.
“DC League of Super Pets”
Domestic Box Office: $82 million
“DC League of Super Pets” was surprisingly DC’s biggest project of the summer. While it’s capped by its kid-friendly nature, “Super Pets” might be one of the best superhero movies of the year. The Breeze’s initial review said this film gives kids an introduction to the superhero genre without the fearful elements. There’s an incredible pool of talented voices, DC Easter eggs and a fun ride with all your favorite super…pets. It didn’t surpass expectations in the box office, but it’s a cute movie that will definitely make you smile.
“Lightyear”
Domestic Box Office: $118 million
While “Lightyear” is a solid film on its own, the storied history of the character, political controversy and backlash from fans caused it to somewhat flop at the box office. For starters, many fans were upset and confused that Tim Allen would not be the returning voice of the titular character. Chris Evans, who voices Buzz Lightyear in this movie, had to explain several times that the character he plays is different from Allen’s, as his is the actual person that the Buzz action figure from “Toy Story” was based on. It seems many fans of the original movies didn’t latch on to this one in the same way many are latching on to the “Minions” movies, as this spinoff was either too ambitious or not connected enough to the original franchise. “Lightyear” is 100% worth seeing, but maybe only now after the noise has settled can people enjoy it for what it is.
Nobody knows what the future holds for movies, but the wild, amazing, disappointing, and sometimes just okay slate of summer movies in 2022 certainly gave us no better ideas about where we’re heading. It could mean the return of more middle-budget movies, or it could cause more big tentpole blockbusters and less “risky” projects not based on intellectual property. Only one thing is certain, however. Hollywood needs to put more care into its movies, or else we won’t see another Top Gun until 2072.
