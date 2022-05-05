The outgoing peppiness and high energy of JMU Student Ambassadors (SA) is widely known throughout the JMU community, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Nguyen, a sophomore kinesiology and pre-medicine major, has been a part of SA for the last year and said she’s loved sharing her story.
“I want to share my experiences with what makes JMU so great: the people,” Nguyen said. “Older Dukes convinced me to come here, and fellow Dukes convinced me to stay. There is so much more to JMU, the campus and Harrisonburg that a pamphlet or virtual tour simply cannot tell our prospective students.”
When she started at JMU in fall 2020 during the pandemic, Nguyen said she never felt like she was really a part of the JMU community. She was encouraged by friends from her Dingledine-Bluestone Scholarship to start the lengthy application process of becoming a Student Ambassador.
When Nguyen toured JMU during her senior year of high school, she said, her tour guide was personable and made JMU feel like “someplace I could imagine myself.”
Day in the life
Nguyen said she begins her Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. with her Organic Chemistry II class, then she’ll head to Main Campus afterward to grab lunch and study with friends. Around 1:30 p.m., she makes her way to the Office of Admissions in Madison Hall to prepare for tours in the afternoon.
Nguyen said a typical tour can last anywhere from one- to two-and-a-half hours depending on the guide and event. After an afternoon full of showing future Dukes around campus, at 5:00 p.m. she heads to grab coffee and a snack before returning to Madison Hall for the SA general body meeting.
SA is more than just giving tours to future Dukes, Nguyen said, and not all ambassadors are the same.
“SA is very diverse and we make it a mission to have people we can represent in our body,” Nguyen said, mentioning that a lot of members are a part of different academic programs and have varying backgrounds. “Not everyone is going to be 110% bubbly all the time. A lot of tour guide origin stories come from a place where we didn’t feel like we belonged here at JMU and through SA, we found a family.”
After the general body meeting, Nguyen goes to D-Hall to eat dinner with friends from SA — something she said has become somewhat of a tradition after these meetings for them.
Brielle Lacroix, a freshman public policy and administration major, said she prefers morning tours, so she usually starts her day around 9 a.m. with her first tour, which will last around three hours. Afterward, Lacroix gets lunch at D-Hall, her favorite, with friends — she says she’s a hard-core D-Hall fan and eats every meal there.
Lacroix mentioned she was nervous to attend her first SA event, as she said she believed everyone would already be an established group and she didn’t feel as outgoing as everyone else. However, Lacroix said she discovered how open the community was to her the first few weeks she joined. Older members would text her to get lunch which, in a club of almost 200 members, she said, is refreshing.
Ben Scott, a freshman jazz studies guitar major, went to the club fair last fall looking for something to be a part of on-campus when he came across SA. He signed up on a whim, he said, and then saw it through completely.
On a day when Scott has tours, like a Tuesday or Thursday, he said he begins by waking up and getting ready for his first class, then he usually goes home and practices his guitar before lunch. Around 2:00 p.m., he heads over to admissions to begin his tour, then schedules time to wind down “and come out of tour mode,” he said.
Burnout
Nguyen touched on her experience with burnout and the mixture of navigating college through the pandemic and the stress that comes along with being a college student, as well as the added pressures of being a part of SA.
There’s a saying in SA, Nguyen said: “The purple polo is always on.” This means ambassadors are always representing SA and JMU, even when not actively giving a tour. While Nguyen spoke positively about the saying, she said it becomes difficult sometimes to maintain 110% energy and deal with the pressure to be “smiley” at all times. Nguyen said SA as an organization recognizes these pressures and holds self-care events, like making s’mores, to help members destress and provides support from the executive board and the admissions office.
Lacroix also manages to maintain a campus job as a chat assistant twice a week for JMU Libraries and is part of other clubs on campus. Like Nguyen, she spoke about her experience with burnout and said she’s lucky to have good time management skills. She said she works through her burnout by going to things that aren’t required of her, like her swing dancing club. Lacroix said it’s important to join clubs, but also to have things she can say “no” to help to build in “me time.”
Her biggest tip for combating burnout is to enjoy everything you do — “much easier said than done” — but she said having these responsibilities has made her a much better person. She said taking personal responsibility is crucial overall because it allows working through mistakes without feeling guilty or ashamed. It also strengthens a person’s character as they become better at acknowledging they aren’t perfect.
Throughout his first year of college, Scott said, his opinion on mental health has changed completely. As a music major, he said he feels constant pressure and has learned to take his own mental health more seriously “because [college] is … a big environment shift from home.”
Scott said he’s experienced imposter syndrome — when someone questions their own talents and feels like a fraud, struggles to accept their own achievements and questions whether they’re deserving of recognition. Auditioning on Zoom and being a self-taught musician have led him to struggle with burnout and imposter syndrome, Scott said. He copes by watching TV with friends, attending the University Program Board’s “crafternoon” events on Thursdays in The Union or going thrifting — anything to escape campus for a short time to decompress, he said.
Despite its challenges, Lacroix said she’s always thought being a tour guide was an intriguing position. She also discussed that with SA being such a diverse group with people from all walks of life and all kinds of majors, she appreciates having conversations with fellow members and having the opportunity to learn about new things.
Even though many types of Dukes are involved with SA, there seems to be one common thread between them all: their love for JMU and for creating a positive change for the community.
“It is more than [giving tours] because it is promoting students to come here and growing the JMU community,” Lacroix said. “Giving tours is something … I really feel good about. [It’s] something I can do well and make an impact.”
While keeping the passion alive of past, present and future JMU Dukes through SA, all these students have found a home and deeper love for J-M-U DUUUUUKES.
Contact Mackenzie Green at green2ml@dukes.jmu.edu.