The Breeze has evolved significantly in the last century, and so has the fashion industry. From the 1920s to the 2020s, let’s take a deep dive into the changes in fashion trends on campus over the past 100 years.
1920s
Back in the 1920s when JMU was the State Normal and Industrial School for Women, boyish silhouettes were introduced into women’s fashion, with women wearing more trousers and loose skirts as opposed to body hugging dresses. The roaring ’20s also brought about the common use of accessories such as headbands and dramatic pearls. In 1923, bobbed hairstyles became popular on campus but faced backlash from the faculty, according to JMU Special Collections. The faculty was opposed to the trendy, flapper-esque hairstyle and made futile attempts to prevent students from trying it out.
1930s
When the Great Depression struck, fashion became more conservative and cost-effective. Clothing wasn’t viewed as a form of expression so much as a necessity. Womenswear featured simple lines and silhouettes, while menswear had a more blue-collar look that opposed the elite designs of earlier years.
1940s
During the ’40s, nationalism was reflected in trending nautical and militaristic inspired fashions. The lines between women’s and men’s fashion started to blur, which prompted more production of trousers and stiff shoulder tops for women. In 1941, then-Madison College students revolted, demanding, among other things, freedom from wearing stockings on certain occasions, according to JMU Special Collections.
1950s
Once World War II and rationing ended, a new availability of different types of fabrics and larger quantities of these fabrics allowed for a new type of fashion to bloom during the ’50s. A more feminine silhouette was revived, with cinched waistlines, higher hemlines and bright colors and patterns becoming common.
1960s
The ’60s introduced a time filled with self-expression. For women, revealing mini-skirts and bikinis came into fashion, although loose-fitting peasant blouses were also common. In 1966, JMU began admitting men as full-time students. Tie-dye, loose-fitting shirts and velvet vests were all a part of the men’s hippie aesthetic in the later part of the 1960s, while color continued to remain front and center. As the ’60s moved into the ’70s, flared trousers, jeans and long hair were all widespread men’s styles.
1970s
Any preconceived ideas about fashion were challenged during the 1970s. From disco trends to glam rock, fashion changed quickly. Bell bottoms, flares and hemlines of every level proved the ’70s were about being free and owning who you were. Most men embraced jeans, T-shirts and sweaters as everyday wear. The leisure suit became increasingly popular after 1975, which was usually paired with gold jewelry and an elevated pair of shoes.
1980s
Bold styles were all the rage during the ’80s. The women of JMU sported big shoulder pads and explosive colors that were common in ’80s fashion, and many had big hair and extreme perms. The ’80s also saw colorful thigh warmers, chunky black boots and chains. These pieces were staples in the goth punk style. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Stranger Things” are perfect examples of prime ’80s fashion. Cuffed jeans or khakis paired with bomber jackets or loafers were very popular, plus the occasional “bad boy” leather jacket could be spotted. Women weren’t the only ones with big hair — men popularized the mullet, which has recently made a comeback.
1990s
Women’s styles in the ’90s were more about darker shades, minimalistic trends and grunge/rock looks. Music trends heavily influenced fashion, and the ’90s gave off the impression that we can do whatever we want whenever we want. Men in the ’90s wore colorful or printed tops matched with cuffed jeans or overalls. Baggy pants of many varieties were very popular. The fashion during this time centered a combination of comfortability and style.
2000s
Fashion during the early 2000s was ever- changing. The fashion and music industries continued to influence one another with popular rappers like Jay Z and Eminem having their own clothing lines. Both men and women sported low-waisted skinny jeans, which were popularized by various celebrities at the time. Bohemian style also rose in popularity, encouraging women to layer clothing pieces and combine loud patterns fearlessly. It wouldn’t be the 2000s without every celebrity or teenager of the time wearing bright yellow “LiveStrong” bracelets, which raised money for individuals living with cancer, then became a trend with other fashion brands making similar wristbands. As seen in “Gossip Girl,” pleated skirts, ballet slippers, headbands and a preppy style were seen everywhere.
2010s
Skinny jeans survived into the 2010s but became high-waisted. Brand name footwear such as Doc Martens and Manolo Blahniks were staples in many closets. Fashion inclusivity became more popular during this time, making the fashion industry more accepting of different shapes and sizes. Vintage style, largely inspired by “Downton Abbey” and “The Great Gatsby,” saw a revival during the 2010s, which paved the way for another trend: thrifting. Many shoppers wanted to get the most bang for their buck, which made reselling and buying second-hand clothes very popular. Today, some stores sell only second-hand clothes because the market has become so profitable. The 2010s was a melting pot of styles that came before, which gave individuals a wide selection of styles to choose from.
2020s
The decade of 2020 has barely begun, but there’ve already been notable fashion trends. Colorful eye makeup has become a form of self-expression, which adds to the unique outfits of this decade. Loose jeans with tight crop tops is a go-to outfit for female students. Diversity is in, and toxic masculinity is out. Feminine styles with pastels and frills are becoming more common with both men and women wearing blouses and skirts or dresses to high-profile events. Jewelry like pearl necklaces and previous fashion trends have been revived in this new decade with both women and men sporting mullets again. Thanks to celebrities like Harry Styles, gender lines are blurring and traditional ideas of what men’s and women’s wear has to look like are changing.
Looking back, some fashion trends may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but a revisit to the world The Breeze was born into and understanding the world it grew up in is important so we can appreciate how far we’ve come and be proud of where we are heading.