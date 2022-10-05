A new school year brings a number of new and old challenges for students — one being the transition from living in a dorm to living in an apartment.
While the transition can be difficult, many students seem to prefer living off campus.
“I think the biggest transition is having independence,” Mary Augusta Paris, a sophomore communication sciences and disorders major, said. “We have a whole kitchen this year and [we’re] just learning things about maintenance, like how to keep the refrigerator clean and stuff like buying groceries since none of us have a meal plan.”
Paris, who now lives in Campus View but lived in Logan Hall her freshman year, said one of the hardest parts of living in a dorm was constantly having to share a small space with another person. A great benefit of having an apartment, Paris said, is having her own room.
“Socially, it’s kind of hard always sharing a space with one person,” Paris said. “It’s just hard to have alone time. Living in an apartment you have your own room, which for me has been a blessing — I think for all my roommates, too.”
Jocelyn Martínez, a sophomore political science major, lived in McGraw-Long Hall and now lives in The Hills Southview. Martínez agreed that, though she liked her roommate, she enjoys having her own space now.
Paris said living off campus has helped her socially in some aspects, however, she said she finds it a little limiting. Not being on campus all the time, both Paris and Martínez said, can be a blessing and a curse.
“It was hard being constrained to the campus,” Martínez said. “I really wanted to explore the city, which wasn’t as easy as it is now [living] off campus, though it is nice being on campus because you’re close to events. But, sometimes it’s kind of nice to get away from the busyness. I mean, there’s always something to do on campus, but there’s always so many people. It’s nice to go back to my apartment where it’s kind of quiet and peaceful.”
Paris also weighed the pros and cons of off-campus living, considering location and ease of access.
“Being on campus is really convenient,” Paris said. “Everything’s in walking distance — the library, food, seeing people. I mean, even just at D-Hall, you always run into people. [When living off campus] it’s just easier to do whatever you want to do. In the dorms you’re kind of solidified to one space.”
Laith Mekouar, a senior media arts and design (SMAD) and marketing double major who lives in the Lady Slipper Townhouses, said he also found the social aspects of living on campus beneficial, especially being around others all the time.
“In my dorm, I’d get lonely, but I was never really lonely,” Mekouar said. “There was always someone there.”
Though Mekouar found it nice not to be completely lonely when he lived in McGraw-Long Hall during his freshman year, he said he values the ability to have his own space. He said he especially finds the smaller things, like having his own bathroom — which, at Lady Slipper, is attached to his room — to be especially nice.
“If I want to be by myself, I can,” Mekouar said. “You really can’t do that in a dorm.”
All three students agreed that one big problem with living off campus is finding places to park when commuting to campus for class.
Mekouar, when speaking about the price of living on versus off campus, said he finds that in the end, the costs of either option balance out.
“My rent is [$515] a month plus utilities,” Mekouar said. “It’s a lot more expensive than you’d expect. When you live in a dorm, you don’t have things like plates, pans, silverware or decorations for places other than your room.”
Paris and Martínez, on the other hand, agreed that living off campus can be cheaper. Martínez pointed out that, while she does have to pay her rent monthly, it doesn’t seem as much as having to pay for room and board or a meal plan — something Martínez said those who move off campus often forgo. Last year, JMU’s room and board averaged out to $11,074 according to JMU’s website.
“[When] you live on campus … you have to have a meal plan,” Martínez said. “[Living] off campus, we have the option, and a lot of us choose not to get one because they’re expensive.”
According to JMU Card Services, for the 2022-23 academic year, resident meal plan prices range in cost from $2,849 — 14 punches per week, $275 in Dining Dollars per semester and seven guest meals per semester — to $3,195 for the All Access Plus plan: unlimited punches at D-Hall and E-Hall, $275 in Dining Dollars and 12 guest punches per semester and three punches per day for Duke Deals and equivalency punches.
Commuter meal plans include a wider array of options that range from the $936 Block 50 plan — 50 punches per semester and $175 in Dining Dollars — to the All Access Plus for $3,195.
Paris also said that while her parents pay her rent, she does find that not having to have a meal plan or eat on campus all the time has helped make the cost of college a little more manageable. Another benefit of living off campus Paris mentioned is having her own car and being able to use it to go wherever she wants.
“Doing things off campus is so much easier without having to use the bus,” Paris said. “If you need to go somewhere, like the [grocery] store, you can just jump in your car and go.”
To students looking to live off campus, Paris emphasized the importance of having discussions ahead of time with potential roommates.
“If you have people you want to live with, you have to have tough conversations,” Paris said, “like things about boundaries, groceries, sharing things and just things about their lifestyle.”
Martínez also said speaking to potential roommates about their lifestyles beforehand is important to foster a cohesive atmosphere in the living space. Martínez also said it’s good practice to work on your communication skills with your current roommate, even if you don’t plan to live with them again in the future.
On the other hand, both Mekouar and Martínez discussed the importance of getting your information about apartments from more than one source.
“Make sure when you’re looking, you get information from word of mouth too,” Mekouar said. “I know the housing fair is really popular, [though] I would just recommend talking to other people, too.”
Overall, despite some differing opinions, all three agreed they prefer living off campus to living on campus.
“I mean I did really like my on-campus housing,” Martínez said. “I definitely prefer where I’m living this year. I’d rather live off campus than on.”