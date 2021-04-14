The last couple weeks have been a tease to spring, as the temperature has been steadily increasing. With the weather getting warmer, it’s become more enjoyable to be outside, which means more students will be found walking or jogging around campus throughout the day and working out at UREC or UPARK. To welcome the season, here are some songs ranging from rap to pop to rock that will provide motivation for a fulfilling workout.
“Stronger” — Kanye West
Kanye is one of the best ways to begin a workout. Released in 2007, this song continues to be a hit among music lovers. It’s the perfect song to get pumped up to before and during a workout. “Stronger” relates to the physicality of working out and was actually written to portray how all the hardships one goes through can pay off in the future, which can be directly related to exercising.
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“HUMBLE.” was released in 2017 and has the perfect beat that’ll get anyone ready to hit the gym. Kendrick Lamar is an award-winning rap artist who specializes his music around the lyrics. “HUMBLE.” is all about taking a look at one’s place and power, which relates to the concept of working out and feeling self-assured in one’s place.
“Confident” — Demi Lovato
Some may need to be reminded to be confident and not let anyone else look at them differently, and “Confident” is the perfect song to help get over any fear one may have. In her song, Lovato preaches confidence in everyone and is attempting to remind her audience to be proud of the skin that they’re in. Aside from the meaning, the song itself is an awesome motivator to work out because of the high tempo and inspiring lyrics.
“S&M” — Rihanna
Although Rihanna hasn’t released any new music recently, this will always be a go-to song of hers — especially for exercising. The beat is motivating, and it’ll be easy to commit to a workout from there. Rihanna fans are still able to value the music she does have out by working out to it. Even if some aren’t fans of her, they’ll still enjoy a good workout to her music. This song keeps up a high tempo and is perfect for intense workouts.
“Into you” — Ariana Grande
Although this is on the slower side, it’s more of a gradual motivational song because of its catchy beat. It’s easy to get up and move one’s body once they get into the sound, and they’ll be happy to work out after listening to it.
“The Middle” — Jimmy Eat World
An oldie but goodie, “The Middle” has the ability to get anyone up and ready to move. These days, people may associate older music with being outside and in the sun, so this is the perfect song to run or walk around campus to. Being in the sun and having this song coming through one’s earphones will make it easy to work out.
“Dear Maria, Count Me In” — All Time Low
Right from the beginning, this song is upbeat. While All Time Low continues to make music today, this’ll continue to be a superior song to get one’s feet moving. The beat has the perfect tempo for running, whether it be on the treadmill or out and about on JMU’s campus.
“Are You Gonna Be My Girl” — Jet
Off the bat, “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” starts strong and keeps up a good beat throughout. This song is perfect for a more intense workout because of the high tempo — when one’s in the middle of a workout, this track will keep their heart rate up.
“Drunk in Love” — Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z
This is a great song for one to come down after their workout high, maybe for one to listen to during their stretching routine at the end. It is slow-paced but also upbeat enough for one to enjoy after an intense workout, since listening to Beyoncé can calm anyone down after a tough exercise.
One of the best ways to appreciate the warm weather that JMU’s had in the past couple weeks is by getting outside and moving one’s body in exercise. Even if one chooses to work out inside at the gym, getting at least 30 minutes of exercise a day is essential to staying fit and healthy, so Dukes may try listening to some of these songs during their next workout.
