With finals quickly approaching, some may find it tricky looking for places to study for their upcoming tests since it may be hard trying to focus in a dorm. JMU offers countless study spots, some designated quiet sections or spots available to socialize in small groups. These study areas are located all over campus — both on Main and East Campus. Here are some of the spots offered to the students where one can visit to study or take their tests in the coming weeks.
Hartman Hall (College of Business)
The opening of JMU’s new College of Business building at the beginning of the year brought multiple study spots for students to use. There are numerous study rooms that are free for students to use mainly on the second floor. Currently, there’s a limit of two students per room, and also a limit of four in larger rooms — ideal for small study groups. Aside from the study rooms, there are several tables around the building suitable for one or two students to sit at and study or complete their work, and a computer lab is also available. The cafeteria in the basement is also a hotspot for students to gather for studying, so solitary studiers may want to avoid this if they’re looking for a quiet spot to focus.
Carrier Library
Carrier Library is one of the best study spots because of all the different qualities of each floor. Starting on the first floor, there’s an abundance of computers and printers for students to use, with multiple study tables in the back where one can talk at a normal volume to those around them. However, there’s also a quiet section on the first floor, which is perfect for studying alone. The second floor is full of study tables for students to sit at and socialize with those around them. The third floor is meant to be silent and is a great option for individual studying and test taking.
Carrier also has stacks, where there are cubbies for students to sit in if they don’t want distractions from others and there are many reservable study rooms located around the building. This library also has a Starbucks, which makes it an even better place to study, but students will have to take their food and drink outside for a study break since they’re not allowed to eat or drink inside in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.
Rose Library
Also known as the East Campus Library (ECL), this newer library is a great study option due to all the amenities it offers to students. Two of the best options that Rose provides is a 24-hour computer lab and study space with tables and soft seating for students to use on the first floor. Aside from those spaces, there are four other floors for students to pick from, and there’s several group study rooms that students can reserve for study groups or individual studying.
The first and second floor are available to students that wish to communicate at a low volume, but from there up, the talking is supposed to stay at a minimum to not disturb any other students. Rose accommodates all students and offers many options of places to study, like tables, cubbies and rooms.
Memorial Hall
Although this is the farthest-removed building from campus, Memorial Hall has many study options for students — if one’s willing to make the hike. It includes a reading center, individual study spaces and a study hall all open for quiet study. The individual study spaces are in hallways 3100, 3200 and 3300. The reading center in the hall is located in Room 7205, while the study hall is outside The Bistro. Memorial Hall also provides for students the Educational Technology and Media Center (EMTC), which is located in room 7260 — this part of Memorial Hall is used by students of the College of Education. This spot welcomes students of the College of Education to learn, study and collaborate with each other. Since this building is far from Main Campus, some may have an advantage since not as many would like to travel far to find solitude.
Student Success Center
The Student Success Center (SSC) is chock-full of study areas to choose from. Walking in, there are several places to sit and work on the first floor, including two study rooms that are available to reserve by phone or at the front desk. Also located on the first floor is the learning center, where free tutoring is offered to students by faculty, graduate and undergraduate students. SSC also includes a Dunkin’, which is perfect for students to grab a quick coffee to stay awake in the middle of their studying. While the first floor has the most spaces for students to work, there are several tables around the building that are up for grabs in quieter areas.
Wilson Hall
JMU’s staple building, Wilson Hall, is home to lecture halls for many students’ classes, but that’s not all it offers. This significant hall has some great study spots for students to take advantage of. For example, on the second floor, there are tables and chairs offered for students to occupy in order to have quiet study sessions. Something that makes a long study survivable is being able to look outside at the beautiful quad and all its views. Throughout the building, there are more spots to take a seat at and study so take a look around and find the most suitable spot when one finds themself in Wilson Hall next time.
ISAT-CS Building
The first academic building built on East Campus has an abundance of tables and chairs for anyone to inhabit and do homework or study. ISAT consists of three floors and each floor offers spaces to sit. Along with tables and chairs, ISAT offers some study rooms on the first floor that are first come first serve to anyone who can occupy them first. A little hidden study spot gem is on the roof of the ISAT building; there are tables and chairs and since the weather has been complying recently, it creates the perfect ambiance and could release the stress of finals to some.
While this list is limited, there are still many other places around campus that anyone could choose to go to study. Since some students may live in dorms with a roommate and may be unsure of where to take their finals in silence, they should try to use any of these spots on campus to avoid the stress. With the semester almost over, Dukes should take advantage of these essential buildings or study spaces offered to them.
