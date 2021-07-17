When COVID-19 hit New York City last year, it was unclear when Broadway was going to reopen. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced May 5 that Broadway shows will be allowed to reopen at full capacity starting Sept. 14, allowing performers who have been out of a job for over a year to return to the stage. Here are seven shows that’ll be returning to Broadway this September.
“Moulin Rouge" —Sept. 24
“Moulin Rouge” tells the story of young composer Christian as he falls in love with Cabaret performer Satine. Based on the movie of the same name, “Moulin Rouge” premiered on Broadway in 2019, but its run was cut short due to the pandemic. The musical will be returning to the stage in September and will feature Danny Burnstein, Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Rick Rojas and Robyn Hurder in the main cast.
“Hamilton” —Sept. 14
“Hamilton” has been a frontrunner in the musical theater world since it first premiered on Broadway in 2015, but since March 2020, the musical hasn’t been able to put on any Broadway productions. “Hamilton”offers a retelling of Alexander Hamilton’s life, the Revolutionary War and the birth of America. The musical has been one of Broadway’s biggest weekly grossing plays and will finally return in the fall at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
“Wicked” — Sept. 14
“Wicked” opened on Broadway in 2003 and, along with all other Broadway plays, hasn’t had a performance since March 2020. “Wicked” will be continuing its long Broadway run when it reopens in the fall at the Gershwin Theatre. The musical shows Elphaba and Glinda as the two become unlikely friends and tells the story of how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda into the Good Witch.
“The Lion King” — Sept. 14
Along with “Hamilton” and “Wicked,” “The Lion King” will be part of the first group ushering in the reopening of Broadway. Based on the Disney film, the musical opened on Broadway in 1997 and has had an impressive run of over 20 years. The musical tells the story of the young lion, Simba, and his uncle Scar who tries to take the throne from him after the death of Mufasa. “The Lion King” will reopen in the fall at the Minskoff Theatre.
“Aladdin” — Sept. 28
“Aladdin” is based on the Disney film and has won five Tony awards in its seven-year run. The musical tells the story of Aladdin as he meets a genie and begins to fall in love with Princess Jasmine. The musical began its run at the New Amsterdam Theatre in 2014 and will return in four months.
“Come From Away” — Sept. 21
“Come From Away” tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Newfoundland townspeople who welcomed them. Although the show has been unable to be performed on stage for 13 months, “Come From Away” was performed in Melbourne and Sweden during that time, and the show will be released as a live captured performance on Apple TV. The play has been open at the Schoenfeld Theatre since 2017 and will return later this year.
“Chicago (Revival)” — Sept. 14
“Chicago” originally opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 1996 and remained there until 1997. In January of 2003, the play transferred to the Shubert Theatre, and the revival opened at the Ambassador Theatre later that year. The play, based on the book of the same name, is set in Chicago in the jazz age, and the story is a satire on corruption in the criminal justice system. “Chicago” is the second-longest running show in Broadway history — second only to "Phantom of the Opera" — and will reopen at the Ambassador Theatre in September.
With Broadway reopening in September, performers will take the stage again, and public performances will be able to be enjoyed. Although the masses can’t see a Broadway performance until then, tickets for many of these shows are starting to go on sale during the summer, so it may be wise to snag them before they’re gone.
