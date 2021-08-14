As the excitement of beginning a new semester swiftly arrives, the dreaded activity of buying textbooks comes just as fast. While the obvious place to purchase books may seem to be the JMU Bookstore, some alternatives may be friendlier to one’s bank account and time restrictions. Although buying textbooks can seem daunting at first, there are a variety of user-friendly websites that can lessen the load of purchasing books.
Mutual aid textbook exchange
JMU Student Body President Jessani Collier has organized a “textbook swap initiative,” according to her Instagram. Students can donate textbooks they no longer have a use for and apply for textbooks they do need. The swap will take place at the on-campus food pantry in The Union during the first two weeks of the semester. This is a great way for students to get textbooks for free as well as eliminating landfill waste from trashed books. All students are eligible to apply. If a student is in extreme need, they’ll be able to express that on their application. More details can be found on @jessani4jmu on Instagram.
Facebook Groups
One common resource students can use is a textbook Facebook group. Using Facebook’s search feature allows students to look up keywords within a certain group. Users can simply type in the class or book title they’re searching for and immediately see if anyone’s selling the desired textbook. Some other great perks of using a textbook Facebook group — like JMU Buy/Sell/Trade and JMU Undergrad Book Exchange — are the reduced prices and ease of obtaining the book. In most cases, books can be bought in person once both students have arrived on campus.
Amazon
Amazon’s a great resource to use when in need of a book quickly. While the prices aren't much less than what’s at the bookstore, Amazon Prime members can receive free two-day shipping on most textbooks. It’s also easy to find the exact copy of a book by simply typing the ISBN number into the Amazon search bar. Amazon may not be the best way to save money, but it’s a great way to save time and avoid expensive shipping costs.
Chegg
Most college students are aware of Chegg as a way to find textbooks for a cheaper price. Most books on Chegg are used, so the price is less than what one would find at the bookstore. Chegg also provides the options to rent or buy a physical or online copy. Renting an online copy of a book is almost always the most cost-effective option, but for those who prefer hard copies, prices can still be less than at the bookstore.
Online PDFs
One option that can be forgotten when searching for textbooks is a simple PDF of the needed book. It can be difficult to find exact copies of newer books, so this option is best for older books without many disparities between different editions. However, if one can find their textbook as a PDF, it’ll most likely be at a significantly reduced price — less than $20 — and sometimes can be found for free. One downside to using PDFs is how user-limited they are. While many online textbooks allow people to highlight and make notes in the book, PDFs don’t have that feature, but it can be printed out if a hard copy is preferred. However, PDF’s are great for using the command+F keyboard shortcut on a Mac, or control+F on Windows computers, to find key words quickly.
BookFinder
BookFinder is a lesser-known resource that’s a great way to save money and time. The website compares thousands of different listings for the same book and provides information on the cheapest one. While textbooks can’t be bought directly from this site, it provides links to other listings where the book can be bought. One downfall of this website is that it doesn’t provide information on how legitimate the listings are, so it’s important to continue to do more research to ensure one’s buying from a reputable site.
Publisher Sites
While buying a textbook straight from the publishing website may seem less cost effective, it’s actually a great place to start when trying to save money. Oftentimes, the publishing site will have options to rent or buy an online copy that’s cheaper than a bookstore copy. Cutting out the middleman and going straight to the source won’t save hundreds of dollars, but it’s likely the price will be slightly less expensive. For example, the SCOM 240 book, “A First Look at Communication,”is $50 for a 180-day rental on the McGraw Hill website compared to $58.75 at the bookstore. Another example is the REL101 book, “Religion Matters,” which is $98.50 at the bookstore and $39.95 on the publisher’s site.
To note: It’s important to keep in mind that textbooks with online access codes may only be available at the bookstore due to the customized and one-time-only codes for JMU students.
While the anticipation of starting a new semester can be dampened by the stress of buying textbooks, there are several alternatives to help save time and money. The bookstore is an easy way to ensure one finds all the books they need, but it’s most likely one of the most expensive options. By putting in the effort to do a little bit of Googling, it can be easy to find cheaper options.
