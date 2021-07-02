Many Americans nationwide enjoy celebrating the Fourth of July with friends and family through a traditional barbecue. For those looking to add an extra flare to the extravaganza, here are some fun food and decor ideas for a Fourth-themed party.
USA-themed parfaits
Desserts are a delicacy at many barbecues, but some may want to add nutrition to their sweet treat. A USA-themed parfait consists of transparent cups, strawberries, blueberries, fresh whipped cream and granola pieces. Take a transparent cup and put a spoonful of whipped cream at the bottom, then cover the whipped cream with a layer of blueberries. Next comes another layer of whipped cream, followed by the strawberries. One more layer of whipped cream should be placed on top and can be completed with a sprinkle of granola. Finally, place it in the fridge to keep it cool to enjoy later. It’s easy, healthy, doesn’t require any cooking or baking and shows a patriotic red, white and blue pattern on the side.
Pinwheel bouquets
A pinwheel bouquet is a fun and festive centerpiece that’s easy to make. It only takes a jar or bucket depending on the desired size pinwheels that one can make or purchase at retail stores. Fill the jar or bucket with tissue paper. Then, place the pinwheels into the jar of tissue paper and arrange the bouquet as desired. This is an easy three-step DIY project that’ll be a great asset to any Fourth of July party.
Patriotic pretzel rods
For those who crave sweet-and-salty treats, pretzel rods can be made into a patriotic dessert. The ingredients include thick pretzel rods, red frosting, white frosting, blue frosting and Fourth of July-themed sprinkles. To begin, put frosting in a bowl and heat it in the microwave for 30 seconds. Next, take a pretzel rod and dip it about halfway into the preferred frosting. When the top half of the pretzel rod is covered, add some sprinkles, place it onto wax paper and put it in the refrigerator to harden, adding some sprinkles in the meantime. This idea for an enjoyable treat will be a hit at the dessert table.
Fruit kabobs
Fruit kabobs are also refreshing for a hot summer barbecue. To make these, use watermelon, blueberries, bananas and skewers. Cut the watermelon into bite-sized cubes and slice the peeled banana into small rounds. Stack the fruit onto the skewer, alternating between blueberries, bananas and watermelon until there’s no room left. If a fruit kabob ends with the watermelon on top, use a star-shaped cookie cutter to make the watermelon cube into a festive star.
Photo props
Since it’s going to be a party, guests might want to take pictures with friends while they’re having a good time. To add fun to photos, lay out some easy props that guests can use when posing for a picture. Stores usually carry photo props for up to $11, or one can create DIY photo props with construction paper, art supplies, a small wooden stick for the handle and a hot glue gun.
Fourth of July banners
To add extra decor to hang up, making a homemade banner can be a nice touch. All one needs is a marker, string, scissors, a single-hole puncher and some construction paper. Cut the construction paper into triangles. Make as many as needed based on the desired message. Use the hole puncher so the string can go through each piece of paper. Then, write a message with one triangle per letter. Some examples of festive messages might be, “Happy Fourth of July,” “God Bless America,” “Independence Day” or simply, “USA.” Once the message is complete, take the string and slide each triangle down the string in the proper order. Finally, find a good spot to hang up the banner, such as above the photo prop station. Guests will walk in and see a positive message they can look at throughout the party.
With Fourth of July only a few days away, party throwers can use these ideas for a fun night of laughter, food and American pride.
