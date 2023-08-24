As summer comes to a routine close, Harrisonburg starts to fill up with JMU students from summer break, ready to take on the new semester and return to their favorite spots in town. This could be a bar, bookstore, mall or thrift store they’re familiar with, but the Friendly City has recently become home to several new restaurants, stores and giant murals, all looking to become someone’s new go-to spot.
Crumbl Cookies
One of the primary additions is one many students may recognize from social media: Crumbl Cookies. It’s become popular on Tik Tok, amassing 6.5 million followers, helping promote specialty flavors each week. Now, students have the opportunity to try these limited flavors each time one is released or have the cookies delivered right to their door. Students can buy their own cookies and participate in the latest flavor trends at the restaurant’s location on 151 Burgess Road.
Black Sheep Coffee
Among the recent additions is the relocation of a local business, Black Sheep Coffee. The coffee shop, Chance Ebersold (’05) in March 2015, moved from its original home on Liberty Street to 80 E Market St. The restaurant offers a variety of teas, coffee, pastries, sandwiches and desserts for Harrisonburg residents to enjoy. Students may be happy to hear, according to Black Sheep Coffee’s website, several of the shop’s baristas are JMU graduates or students, which may speak to those looking for a spot to make them feel at home with people who relate to JMU culture.
Grilled Cheese Mania
For Dukes who are craving more than coffee, Grilled Cheese Mania has returned to its roots as a food truck. The
Harrisonburg sandwich destination recently opened up a food truck that sells the restaurant’s signature sandwiches on 25 N Liberty St. Grilled Cheese Mania was established as a food truck before moving into its current location on S Main Street. Now, the restaurant is expanding its audience by opening up the original food truck location, allowing Dukes to grab a bite as they stroll down Liberty Street.
Marco’s Pizza
Students looking for a taste of something different can try out Marco’s Pizza, part of a national franchise of pizza chains established in Ohio making its debut in Harrisonburg. The franchise has locations in almost every major college town in Virginia, such as Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Richmond and Fairfax. Marco’s Pizza joins other already established pizza joints in Harrisonburg, serving as a brand-new alternative for people to potentially discover a favorite for themselves. Students can try out Marco’s Pizza on 1168 Virginia Ave. Ste 102.
MODdisplays mural
If you want to embrace the beauty of Harrisonburg rather than its food, visit the new mural on the MODdisplays building on E Market Street. According to the MODdisplays website, the mural was commissioned in spring 2023 with help from a grant from the Arts Council of the Valley.
The website also notes the artist, Laura Thompson, is a Harrisonburg local who’s design showcases her own style, while using symbols and imagery significant to MODdisplays and The Friendly City. This includes children reading, referencing Massanutten Regional Library, a lion representing Eastern Mennonite University’s mascot — the Blue Lions and a bulldog representing JMU’s Duke Dog.
As the mural’s located on 273 E Market St., students can go to admire the art as well as interpret what the other imagery in the mural represents in relation to the Harrisonburg community. They can also use a cheat sheet of sorts located on the MODdisplays website.
Harrisonburg Miniature Society
Over the summer, Harrisonburg also became home to three new miniature businesses. In downtown Harrisonburg, keen-eyed students may ignore to spot three new installations from the Harrisonburg Miniature Society: “Fae Plus Mart,” “Sequel Shack’’ and “Miniscule Caverns,” which were all launched at Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s Best Weekend Ever festival in June.
The first of these miniature business art projects is made to look like a video store named “Sequel Shack” decorated with famous movie sequel posters including “Back to the Future Part II” and “Shrek 2,” among others. The second of these miniature businesses is presented as a fairy run convenience store named “Fae Plus Mart,” with signs on the front advertising “Mountain Dew Drop” and another mentioning their acceptance of “MagiCard.” The last of these miniature businesses uses a crack in the wall as a part of the art project, with a National Parks-like sign outside naming the crack “Miniscule Caverns,” with a door to a gift shop right next to it.
These “businesses” are displays of an art project created by HDR’s Committee of Joy. The HDR website features a page for the Harrisonburg Miniature Society where JMU students can find clues to help them find each of the miniature businesses, as well as a revealable image and exact location for the less sleuthy JMU students.
Harrisonburg recieved many new additions that help keep the Friendly City a fresh and enjoyable enviroment for residents and students alike. From the artistic additions of the MODdisplays mural and the Harrisonburg Miniature Society, to the new restaurants such as the social media-famous Crumbl Cookies and local favorites like Black Sheep Coffee and Grilled Cheese Mania. Students will get to explore these brand-new locations and many more during their pilgrimages in Harrisonburg, who knows, they might just find their next favorite spot.