TV is finally starting to look normal again. After many productions were delayed because of the pandemic, a normal schedule has resumed as the fall TV season begins — stay tuned for returning favorites and exciting new series in the coming weeks.
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Premiering alongside the service’s launch in November 2019, “The Morning Show” is Apple TV+’s flagship drama, and it came back for season 2 on Sept. 17. The series is a show-within-a-show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as journalists and co-anchors of the fictional UBA network’s “The Morning Show.” Season 1 addressed the #MeToo movement — with Steve Carrell’s character at the center of sexual harassment allegations — and revealed the complicity of the rest of the ensemble in fostering an environment where such actions could happen.
The drama behind the scenes escalated to Aniston’s and Witherspoon’s characters blowing the whistle, and the season 2 trailer suggests the show picks up in the aftermath of their characters’ decision and explores the changing landscape of the network and the world. Series newcomers Greta Lee, Julianna Marguiles and Hasan Minhaj are sure to shake up the status quo even more. “The Morning Show” has already proved it can tell hard-hitting stories and cover intense themes, which will continue as it shifts focus to the pandemic and racial equality in its new episodes.
The Voice (NBC)
NBC’s “The Voice” began season 21 on Sept. 20. Though the singing competition show has been airing for quite some time and has seen its fair share of famous artists, it has one person it’s never had before: Ariana Grande. The pop star joins Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend to share her talent and advice with her team of contestants as a coach this year.
Ordinary Joe (NBC)
Premiering just after “The Voice” on Sept. 20, “Ordinary Joe” is a new drama from NBC that begs the question, “What if?” The show follows Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) and the three pathways his life could unfold based on the different consequences of the decisions he makes and the unforeseen circumstances of life. Joe could be a police officer like his father, he could pursue his passion of music and be a rockstar or he could follow the love of his life to the medical field and become a nurse.
Equally as interesting is how Joe’s choices will affect the characters around him, played by Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail. The show’s unique concept gives way to the potential for standout performances from its cast as they delve into the three timelines, and it’ll be fascinating to watch how the stories intertwine and differ from each other.
Star Wars: Visions (Disney+)
“Star Wars: Visions” is a new Disney+ exclusive anthology series composed of nine shorts, all available to binge as of Sept. 22. Seven Japanese anime studios created these works and will tell new stories from a galaxy far, far away like never before. Anime is a new medium for the Star Wars franchise, and Lucasfilm wanted to give the studios the creative freedom to showcase new adventures the way “they’re such experts at,” as executive producer James Waugh said.
The series’ creators also had the opportunity to tell stories that don’t necessarily coincide with the nine films of the Skywalker Saga. While some shorts use characters from other Star Wars movies and shows, like Boba Fett — voiced by live-action counterpart Temuera Morrison — others feature new ones with stars like Lucy Liu, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, Simu Liu, Karen Fukuhara and David Harbour lending their voices. Whether or not one’s a fan of anime or Star Wars, there’s sure to be something to enjoy in this promising new series.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
Returning for season 18 on Sept. 30, ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” continues the stories of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and the other doctors of Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. As the longest-running medical drama ever on television, there’s no doubt that “Grey’s Anatomy” is a beloved series by fans and critics alike.
The previous season ended with Meredith becoming the director of the hospital’s residency program after her months-long battle against COVID-19. Season 18 will most likely explore the after effects of her illness while also addressing other real world problems — much like the storytelling of “The Morning Show.” More crossovers with spinoff series “Station 19” are to be expected, as well as the return of Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), who hasn’t been seen on the medical drama since she made a guest appearance in season 8. The series has many exciting developments in store, so “Grey’s Anatomy” fans have a lot to look forward to in its next chapter.
With such a wide variety of content releasing soon across broadcast and streaming, audiences will have plenty of options when they turn on the TV this fall.
