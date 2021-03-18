March is Women’s History Month, and it’s a time to honor the most inspirational and influential women of history and of today. It’s also a time to spotlight the women who entertain people with their observations, opinions and material so insane that they may just be considered genius.
This list features a taste of stand-up specials and shows starring remarkable women in the art of comedy. Starting with a few women from the modern comedy world and ending with a couple pioneers, one can expect to be laughing all month long after watching these funny ladies.
“Hard Knock Wife” – Ali Wong
“It’s so sexist when people ask me, ‘Well, if you’re here, then who’s taking care of the baby?” Ali Wong said. “Who the f--- do you think is taking care of the baby? ... The TV is taking care of the baby! Okay?!”’
Wong’s first Netflix stand-up special, “Baby Cobra,” is famous for its explicit, mature content and bits about her dream of staying home to chill as a housewife. Her second Netflix special, “Hard Knock Wife,” is no exception. Only this time, she’s following up on her dream of being a stay-at-home mom, and she’s here to say it’s not as glamorous as she thought it was going to be. Lewd, ferocious Wong gives an unfiltered, hilarious take on the reality of being a new working mother. She pulverizes the stigma of the not-so-beautiful side of giving birth and realizes the meaning of “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein is really about breastfeeding.
“Not Fancy” – Anjelah Johnson
“A lot of my comic friends say, like, ‘Ugh you’re so conservative,’ right?” Angelah Johnson said. “And then, like, my Christian friends are like, ‘Oh you’re so edgy,’ ... But, like, I just do me, ya know what I mean? Like, I can’t be anybody else but me. Right? Just do you, and do you well.”
It’s common for most adult stand-up comedians to take on the typical topics such as travel, food and relationships. But Johnson doesn’t serve it as either roaring or fancy; she serves it with a side of sharp attitude. She may appear at first to be soft-spoken and doing “clean” comedy, but she won’t be pushed around. Or, in her words, “I love Jesus, yes I do. But I will punch a ho.”
Her stories and punchlines touch on everything from avoiding gypsies throwing their babies in Europe to the hilarity of living in a Hispanic family and beatboxing level one Rosetta Stone Spanish.
“Time Machine” – Leslie Jones
“Enjoy your 20s, bitch,” Leslie Jones said.
She’s older. She’s loud. She’s crazy, and she’s owning it. Headphone wearers should watch out. If people couldn’t get enough of Jones’ bits on “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update, her Netflix special is the hour-long version they were probably wishing for. Jones gives the cold, hard, explicit yet all-around uproarious truths of getting older. By taking her audience through the wild, blissful ignorance of her 20s, the romances of her 30s and the denial of her 40s, it’s clear she’s still able to put up a fight.
With bits about impulsive breakup texts and the dance moves that led her to getting Prince’s attention at a party, there’s no other comedian like Jones. She lights up the stage while just having fun and living in the present, and she’s not afraid to get in an audience member’s face — literally — to let everyone know about the skills it takes to be a woman. Her message to women everywhere: “Enjoy your 20s,” and own your crazy. Also, shout out to the sound team who did the sound check every night and made sure Jones didn’t blow up the sound system.
“Saturday Night Live” (1975-1980) – Gilda Radner
“Well, Jane,” Gilda Radner said in an adenoidal voice as her iconic character, Roseanne Roseannadanna. “It just goes to show ya. It’s always something. If it’s not one thing, it’s another.”
Radner, a pioneer of sketch comedy, was an Emmy-Award-winning actress, comedian and one of the seven original cast members of “Saturday Night Live.” She was known for some of the show’s most iconic characters like New York news anchor, Roseanne Roseannadanna. After five seasons on SNL, she went on to act in several movies, including “Hanky Panky,” co-starring Gene Wilder.
Her influence can still be seen today through references and tributes, such as Emma Stone’s impersonation of Roseannadanna on SNL’s 40th anniversary special. Clips of her SNL performances can be found on YouTube or in full episodes on Hulu. The documentary, “Love, Gilda,” is also on Hulu and celebrates the life of one of the most beloved and iconic comedians of all time.
“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show” – Mary Tyler Moore
“Oh, Rob!” as Moore famously said as her character, Laura Petrie, on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”
Mary Tyler Moore was an Emmy-Award-winning comedic actress who starred in two of America’s most popular television shows, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Before being cast in “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” she had no previous experience in comedy. Then, according to Dick Van Dyke in an interview with ABC 20/20, she quickly grew to learn her own comedic skills while on that show. Over the span of her career, she became one of the most influential actors in entertainment history who changed the way women were portrayed in television and is still a role model for female comedic actors and writers today. Both “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” can be viewed on Hulu.
Each one of these shows is unique and circles around certain aspects of being a woman, like maturing as a woman or becoming a mom, but they’re all beautifully hilarious. These talented, fiery women are inspiring the young girls of today to be confident in being who they are. As entertainers in comedy, they’re influencing future female comedy writers, actors, producers and stand-ups to be confident in owning whatever it may be that makes them funny and stand out from the crowd.
