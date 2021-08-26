Between JMU’s freshman festivities and the return of upperclassmen, a substantial portion of Harrisonburg’s population returned last week.
Once-empty streets are now crowded with an influx of students and the anticipation of a new semester. This may be especially true for JMU freshmen as they wander the Friendly City for the first time.
Often, with fresh beginnings can come renewed mindsets, the inspiration to harness life for oneself and the desire to establish healthy habits. Both newcomers and returning Dukes alike can benefit from a healthy meal — here are five of the best restaurants in the ’Burg with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.
Greens & Grains Cafe
Greens & Grains is the go-to stop for healthy eats in Harrisonburg. With a wide selection of salads, wraps, sandwiches and soups, one can’t go wrong with a visit to this cafe, centrally located at the corner of Port Republic Road and Devon Lane. There’s a hearty vegan black bean soup and the Vegan Delight salad, which is loaded with tofu, chickpeas, tomatoes, carrots and other veggies, along with a balsamic vinaigrette. Customers can also create their own salads, choosing from a wide variety of fresh greens, fruit, veggies and meat. Sandwich lovers should try the Napa Veggie sandwich — a hefty load of black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado and more on potato bread.
Grilled Cheese Mania
Half a mile down S. Main Street lies the holy grail of gluten-free and vegan grilled cheese. Grilled Cheese Mania boasts an expansive menu of gourmet grilled sandwiches, most of which can be accommodated to one’s preferences by removing meat and substituting three items — Chao dairy-free cheese; Smart Balance vegan buttery spread; and one’s choice of the vegan or gluten-free bread, Dave’s Killer Bread and Canyon Bakehouse brands, respectively.
For the simple classic, one should order the Vegan Chao Grilled Cheese or the gluten-free Johnny — but newcomers shouldn’t limit themselves to the safe choice. Top-notch picks like the Mama Mania, a tomato-pesto sandwich, already exist on the restaurant’s gluten-free section of the menu. This particular grilled cheese is extra special — it’s named for owner Kathleen Mania-Casey’s own “Mama Mania,” who she said showed love for her family and friends through her cooking.
The Little Grill Collective
For those craving a healthy breakfast or brunch, The Little Grill Collective is second to none. Although vegan and gluten-free options are limited here, a delicious tofu scramble can be subbed into almost any dish — such as the breakfast burrito or the Love Wrap — for no extra charge, guaranteeing a tasty meal for vegetarian visitors. There’s also hearty buckwheat pancakes, and any bread can be toasted with vegan butter. Located on N. Main Street, The Little Grill Collective is the perfect stop for Sunday brunch with friends.
BoBoKo Indonesian Cafe
When looking for a healthy version of ethnic food, BoBoKo Indonesian Cafe is the place to go. Located at Ice House on S. Liberty Street, BoBoKo serves up traditional Indonesian food. Vegan and vegetarian options are at the forefront of its menu, with tofu and tempeh offered in nearly every dish. Inclusive alternatives to traditional meals like the vegan rendang — slow-cooked jackfruit instead of beef, accompanied by coconut milk, spices and vegetables — are BoBoKo’s specialty. The staff is accommodating and friendly, and they’re willing to make any changes to their set menu, including modifying the use of oil to ensure the healthiest meal possible. There’s even vegan fried rice, which can be difficult to find elsewhere. BoBoKo Indonesian Cafe is undoubtedly Harrisonburg’s gold standard for tasty vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free ethnic food.
Heritage Bakery & Cafe
When out strolling the farmers market or popping in and out of storefronts, the Friendly City’s occupants are bound to get hungry. Heritage Bakery & Cafe on S. Main Street is the perfect stop for a simple and healthy breakfast or brunch. From the tangy avocado toast — garnished with radish, lemon, green onion and the optional egg — to the sweeter honeycrisp apple toast, Heritage doesn’t disappoint. Gluten-free bread is available at this quaint cafe with abundant outdoor seating, as well as gluten-free and dairy-free pastries that change throughout the week. Some days there are decadent blueberry muffins; other times, one can find various flavors of the cafe’s tasty macaroons. But customers don’t have to leave it up to chance — Heritage posts its pastry case inventory on Instagram every morning with special indications of allergy-friendly menu items. Due to its downtown location just a short jaunt from the farmers market, Heritage Bakery & Cafe sells out fast, so it’s best to go early.
Although all of these restaurants have a wide range of healthy and allergy-friendly products, none of their meals are guaranteed to be 100% free of gluten, meat or dairy. People with celiac disease or other food allergies and sensitivities should talk to the staff at each restaurant to figure out the best choice for them.
As JMU enters a new era, many Dukes may be starting the semester with a renewed focus on health and fitness. Some may even try to avoid eating out, but they don’t have to. This semester, Dukes should add these five local businesses to their restaurant rotations.
