With minimal off-campus travel because of COVID-19, one may have visitors coming to JMU instead as spring and warm weather arrive in Harrisonburg. Options may be more limited than usual, but there are still many ways for students to spend time with their guests in a safe manner.
One should remember that visitors can download the LiveSafe app and fill out JMU’s Daily Health Check-in before entering campus buildings or sign one of the health questionnaires for guests located at the entrances to dining facilities. Groups are recommended to follow all guidelines from JMU and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for wearing face coverings, social distancing and avoiding large crowds and gatherings.
Tour campus
If one’s guests haven’t been to JMU before, a visit would be the perfect opportunity to show them around campus. One may find they have a knack for guiding tours and might consider joining Student Ambassadors during the next application season.
Groups could visit highlights like the James Madison statues across from Hoffman Hall in the Bluestone area or in front of the ISAT building on East Campus. UREC offers guided and self-guided tours through its stunning facilities as well. One could also hop along for the ride if they have friends from JMU’s class of 2025 visiting campus and enjoy a scavenger hunt coordinated by the Office of Admissions. Many stops on the hunt are great for photo opportunities, like the JMU letters outside Madison Union or the Duke Dog statue near Bridgeforth Stadium. Participants can win special “swag bags” after completing the activity.
Visit the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum
Named after the former first lady of JMU, Edith Carrier, the arboretum hass its own section for all of its features and attractions. With many sprawling trails, there’s plenty to explore throughout the 125-acre space. Notable highlights are the Frances Plecker Education Center & Ernst Tree Terrace, the Arboretum Greenhouse & Nursery, the Labyrinth, the Viette Perennial Garden — soon to be full of blooming flowers — and the central pond where one can find the arboretum’s adorable and amusing duck population. A stop at this beautiful spot on campus is an excellent way to appreciate nature and take in the great outdoors with visitors.
Check out JMU Dining
Almost all residential and commuter meal plans come with at least five punches designated for guests. One can order a Duke Deal from Festival Food Court or Dukes Dining or have all they want to eat in D-Hall or E-Hall to treat their visitors with one guest punch. One could also use their plan’s allotted Dining Dollars before they expire at the end of the spring semester. Some locations feature outdoor seating, and all offer takeout options, so one could take their food and spread out to enjoy a breezy day on the Quad or watch the radiant sunsets on East Campus.
Stop by the bookstore
One can’t miss a stop with their guests to buy some more spirit wear and game day gear. JMU’s on-campus bookstore offers a variety of shirts, sweatshirts, hats, accessories and other gifts to choose from and is centrally located next to Godwin Hall and across from the Village dorms. This store’s open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to 4.p.m. The bookstore’s website’s another option to purchase items.
If one’s visitors are in Harrisonburg for the weekend, they can stop in University Outpost, located by Port Republic Road and Forest Hill Road. The store is owned and operated by alumni and offers a similar variety of merchandise. University Outpost is open 12-5 p.m. on the weekends and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The store also has a large online selection.
This year hasn’t been normal with health guidelines, minimal travel and fewer and shorter breaks than usual. Nevertheless, students and their guests can still have a memorable visit to JMU with these activities in mind.
