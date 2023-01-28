With the biggest night in the film industry just around the corner, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced the nominees for the 95th Oscars. Here are some predictions for who will take home the trophy.
Best Picture
Nominations:
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
- “Women Talking”
Predicted winner: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
While there are some great selections that also would be worthy of this award, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” seems most likely to win. This film received many positive reviews and the two main stars, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, won Golden Globes. The movie also won the Critics Choice Award for Best Picture. The producers did an incredible job with the effects and portrayed the film’s multiverse concept in an intriguing and creative way. The adventure is just as wild for viewers as it is for the characters.
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Nominations:
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
- Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
- Bill Nighy, “Living”
Predicted winner: Austin Butler, “Elvis”
After bringing home the Golden Globe for the same role, Butler has a good shot at getting a second award for “Elvis.” His portrayal of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was spot on. Not only was his impression of Elvis Presley impressive, his physical appearance also brought Presley alive on screen. His performance was amazing and definitely worthy of an Academy Award.
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Nominations:
- Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
- Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
- Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”
- Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Predicted winner: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Just like Butler, Yeoh has a good chance at bringing home a second award for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang. Her role required her to have several personalities which she did a great job delivering. She brought so much emotion to this role and was one of the best parts of this film.
Best Cinematography
Nominees:
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
- “Elvis”
- “Empire of Light”
- “Tár”
Predicted winner: “All Quiet on the Western Front”
This remake shows a true depiction of World War I. The way the war scenes are shot in-depth, as well as the way the director uses the element of close-up shots, combine to make an impactful war movie. The film also has a dark and gloomy color palette, which is the type of emotion that’s felt in war-based films. Due to how dedicated the filmmakers were to adding realism to this serious story, the skills they used are what could get them the award.
Best Music (Original Song)
Nominees:
- “Applause” (“Tell It like a Woman”)
- “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
- “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
- “Naatu Naatu” (“RRR”)
- “This Is a Life” (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Predicted winner: “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
While “Top Gun: Maverick” is nominated several times, Lady Gaga’s song “Hold My Hand” is a strong possible contender. The amount of emotion she poured into this track is noticeable through the lyrics and delivery. The words perfectly correlate with the premise of the film since the theme is being there for someone in need. Vocally, Gaga doesn’t miss a beat and hits every note and octave that her voice is capable of reaching.
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Nominees:
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Living”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Women Talking”
Predicted winner: “Living”
Released in the U.K., “Living” brings a sweet and important message to viewers. The actors did an amazing job with their delivery, and the cinematography really captures the idea of living life to the fullest. While not many U.S. theaters screened it, the film received recognition at several film festivals and many publications gave it positive reviews.
Best Visual Effects
Nominees:
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Predicted winner: “Avatar: The Way of Water” or “Top Gun: Maverick”
While each of these films had some incredible visual effects, “Avatar: The Way of Water” or “Top Gun: Maverick” might have the best chances. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is based in a whole other world with a different species, so a large portion of the film is visual effects. However, the effects team not only brought Pandora back to life, they added such beautiful concepts to this movie that easily grabbed audiences’ attention. The original “Avatar” film actually received this award back in 2010, so the Academy might repeat history.
Another good contender for this award would be “Top Gun: Maverick.” The visual effects for the aviation side of the film were impressive and eye-catching. When watching the blockbuster’s fighter jet scenes, it’s hard to look away from the incredible skills the fighter pilots portray. This award has also been given to a lot of action movies like “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” so the adrenaline-fueled portion of “Maverick” might be the component that puts it on top.
While there were some nominations that were unsurprising, there were some snubs that were shocking. The Academy made good decisions for Best Actor, but Tom Cruise was left out for his performance in “Top Gun: Maverick.” This is the second time he played this role, and he did an amazing performance like in the first “Top Gun.” Another shock was seeing “The Batman” earn a few nominations. The film did a fantastic job with the categories it's in, but superhero movies don’t frequently receive such recognition.
As the big night creeps closer, moviegoers are beginning to guess who wins what. With many great nominees this year, it could be anyone’s game.