As the new year begins, The Breeze’s culture editors, Michael Russo and Avery Goodstine, are joined by Breeze TV senior anchor Maggie Rickerby and Jack Calabrese, a culture section staff writer, to reflect on the iconic highlights of 2022’s pop culture. Pop star phenomenons from Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” and Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” were at the top of the panel’s Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay lists, as well as hits from rappers and singer-songwriters.
Take a look at The Breeze’s Pop Culture Picks for the best albums of 2022.
Michael Russo, Culture Editor
Favorite: “The Joy of Music” by Ben Rector
Ben Rector’s one of my favorite artists, and I admire his strong storytelling skills with lyrics that are personal to him but also relatable to his listeners. Indicative of the album’s title, songs like “Sunday,” which features Snoop Dogg, and “Joy” just make you want to get up and dance. It’s a fun listen that’s appropriate anywhere, anytime — whether that’s singing in the shower, studying for a test or driving around town.
Honorable Mention: “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles
“As It Was” was my No. 1 song of the year with 117 plays, with “Daylight” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” also making my top 10. These three instantly stuck in my head and were always playing in my car and apartment or during my walk to class. While there are a few skippable or repetitive songs that didn’t quite resonate as well — like “Little Freak” and “Cinema” — Styles hit it out of the park with the catchy and energetic “Harry’s House.”
Avery Goodstine, Culture Editor
Favorite: “Midnights” by Taylor Swift
Picking my favorite album of 2022 was a no-brainer. I previously did a full review of “Midnights” when it debuted, but overall I feel this album captures a lot of Taylor’s previous eras in a more mature and grown-up light. This whole album feels like an internal reflection and strikes emotional chords some of her previous albums don’t.
Honorable Mention:
Nothing, because I don’t listen to any new music.
Maggie Rickerby, Breeze TV Senior Anchor
Favorite: “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles
“As it Was” was my top song of 2022 with 68 plays. I had to choose this album as my top simply because Harry Styles is iconic. There were so many amazing songs on this album, with my favorite being “Love of my Life.” I felt like this album was very personal to Styles’ life, as well as his career as an individual artist.
Honorable Mention: “Midnights” by Taylor Swift
As a newly cultured Swiftie, I had many of these songs on repeat. It was definitely a new era of Taylor Swift compared to previous albums. My favorite tracks on this album were “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey and “Bigger than the Whole Sky.” I’ll definitely be listening to this album well into the new year.
Jack Calabrese, Culture Staff Writer
Favorite: “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” by Kendrick Lamar
Even though this album isn’t always perfect in its execution, Lamar’s vision is clear. There are a few too many beat switches and a lack of consistency, but each track brings something new. Lamar is still a “one of one” unique rapper in his delivery and creativity. “Die Hard” is by far my favorite song on this one and probably my favorite song of the year.
Honorable Mention: “Her Loss” by Drake and 21 Savage
This is Drake’s return to prime form. It’s by far the best bit of music he’s put out since 2016, at least. It blew up on social media, as Drake and 21 Savage tend to do, so I’ve been hearing this music everywhere. It’s stayed fresh and it’s great for working out, playing sports or just hanging out.
2022 saw the music industry continue to deliver strong work across the board. Another year brings plenty more exciting offerings for pop culture consumers to enjoy, so stay tuned for more music, movie and TV reviews from The Breeze as 2023 rolls on.