With fall break coming soon, it’s a good time to relax and focus on taking care of one’s mental health. As some students choose to stay in Harrisonburg over break, here are some fun activities to do in the ’Burg.
Enjoy the quiet campus
Since classes won’t be in session, JMU won’t be as busy as it typically is during the semester. Now would be a great time to take advantage of a calm campus with the crisp fall weather. Students can have a picnic lunch on the Quad, go for a run, read a fun book or just enjoy the outdoors. One can come to school and not worry about school.
Go to Regal Cinemas
While there might be some assignments due next week, it’s important to get out of the house and do something non-school related. Going to Regal and seeing a movie would be a fun option. Whether you’re with friends or by yourself, a trip to the theater’s always a stress reliever. There are already a good variety of films available to choose from, like "Don’t Worry Darling," “Amsterdam” and the upcoming “Halloween Ends.”
Have a meal downtown
Going downtown during the semester can get busy, which can lead to crowded restaurants. Now that most students are going home, the flood of people trying to get a table will be less hectic. This would be great if one’s more introverted and prefers a smaller amount of people in one place. This idea will also benefit local restaurants since business might be slower than usual.
Take a day trip
Just because one’s staying at JMU for break doesn’t mean they have to stay in Harrisonburg the entire time. There are plenty of things to do beyond the city that will only be a one-day activity. To get in the fall spirit, apple picking or pumpkin picking are easy activities that get people outside. Students who are 21 or older can go to a local vineyard, a beer brewery or a hard cider brewery like Bold Rock Carter Mountain located in Charlottesville — an easy one-hour drive.
Go on a hike
A great part about fall’s getting the feeling of a cool sunny day. A great way to enjoy it would be to go on a hike. The Shenandoah Valley’s filled with hiking options for any level of experience. It’s also a great way to clear one’s mind after midterms.
While these tips focus on what to do for those staying in Harrisonburg, there are many Dukes who live farther away and want to be at home for a bit. Although that may consist of spending time on the couch, here are some ideas for those heading home.
Eat at your favorite local restaurant
Most people would say they have a certain family-owned restaurant in their hometown that they loved growing up and miss when they’re at JMU. It might be the dining options, the atmosphere or the memories made there. While one’s at home, it’d be a good idea to grab a bite to eat there. One already knows they’ll love the food and it might feel nostalgic too.
See if any childhood friends are in town too
Although it’s not fall break for every college in the U.S., there might be some schools whose break overlaps with JMU’s. If one’s friend is also home or goes to a more local school and commutes, it would be a good idea to reach out and see if they want to hang out or grab coffee. It would be a great opportunity to catch up, swap stories about each other’s college experiences and see a familiar face after being away from one another.
Go to some of your favorite spots
Similar to the restaurant idea, people have certain places in their town that they have a special connection to. Whether it’s a cafe, bowling alley or just the local park, take some time to stop by there. It’d be nice to bring back memories and get a feeling of nostalgia.
Do some family activities
Although JMU just had Family Weekend, being at home’s a perfect opportunity to get some quality family time. One can go out for a night and enjoy doing a local activity, do a fall-themed activity like a trip to a pumpkin patch or apple orchard or stay home and do something little like a movie night. This is also a good time for one to hang out with a younger sibling. A lot of younger siblings struggle with their older sibling being away at college, so treating them to a “siblings only” activity would be a fun idea.
Play with your pet
A majority of pet-owning students would say they miss their furry friends while they’re at school. Fall break would be a good time to play and snuggle with them. Dog owners can treat their dog to a walk or a drive and cat owners can sit on the couch and pet their cat while watching TV.
While these ideas are for two different ways of spending fall break, there’s one idea that would be useful no matter what one plans to do:
Just relax
This semester’s fall break lands on the week after most classes have midterm exams and projects which can cause stress on students. JMU also extended the fall break for 2022 as a way to help students and their mental health. It’s important that one relaxes and takes it easy during the break. One can turn off their morning alarms, enjoy not having to get an assignment done and don’t overwhelm oneself for no reason. If a professor assigns homework, do it Monday or Tuesday evening. Taking a few days to breathe and take care of one’s mental health is not going to terminate a student’s grade. It would actually be more beneficial and help recharge students.
These are just some potential things to do over break, but there’s plenty of other activities to pick from.