This summer, students may be traveling, completing internships, working or continuing their studies. However, there may be days that are slow where students want to engage in relaxing or exciting activities to help make the most of the season. This is a list of 10 things students can spend the dog days of summer without having to spend a ton of money, travel far or plan well in advance in order to have some fun.
Pick up a camera
Whether it’s a digital camera that’s never been used or a cheap, disposable camera from a local store, students can take a camera with them anywhere. This isn’t just a great way to record memories, spontaneous adventures or appreciation for everyday life, but it’s also a wonderful way to observe the world and appreciate the beauty of summer. If students take their camera everywhere with them this summer, they’ll have a way to look back on fun memories like get-togethers with friends and family, exploring new places in or out of town, and trying new hobbies.
Read
If students are in between trips, not traveling this summer or stuck on a long road trip, then picking up a good book is the next best thing. However, if students aren’t enthusiastic about reading, they could start a small book club among friends and family. Having a friend or family member reading the same book as the student might push them to dig into a novel and have a discussion about it.
Make a new playlist
Music is good for the soul. Sometimes students just want to relax and do things that don’t require a ton of brain activity after a long academic year. Making playlists is a great way to let one’s brain relax while listening to good music they can enjoy all summer. Making new playlists could also be a great way to get excited, especially if one’s getting ready to travel far or go for a long car ride. Some playlist theme recommendations include going to the beach, road trips with friends and summer nights.
Get out of the house and off the couch
Students don’t have to make extensive plans or have a big budget for huge trips when smaller, spontaneous ones can be just as fun and exciting. There are, of course, the summer staples, like having a barbecue and a camp fire with s’mores, but packing a picnic and taking a drive to a small park, beach, national park, nice spot in the city or a local event is a great opportunity to have a new and enjoyable experience. Picnic essentials include a cozy blanket, a speaker for music, a camera and a favorite snack and beverage. If students want to take on a challenge, they can wake up before the sunrise and find the best view possible. Some view suggestions are the Virginia Beach Boardwalk, Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park.
Give back
During the summer, students can give back with their extra time to local charities by, for example, volunteering at nonprofit organizations like animal shelters or a local food bank. Students can even take initiative and start their own charitable efforts by raising money or collecting donations for a cause they’re passionate about. One way students can give back to those in their own lives would be to make gift baskets with homemade gifts or inexpensive trinkets from the Target dollar section.
Build a fort
No one’s ever too old to build a fort. After a long day out, students can grab some snacks and relax with a movie or TV marathon. This doesn’t have to be just after a long day — an entire day could be spent hanging out inside a fort. To get one started, pillows, large blankets and cushions, and at least a couple chairs for support are essential. Adding hanging twinkly lights inside the fort can level up the coziness.
Craft and make art
There’s countless tutorials on YouTube and TikTok that demonstrate how to make jewelry, hair accessories, tie-dye clothing, handmade notebooks, a garden and more. There are also Bob Ross videos for free on YouTube that students can choose from. People don’t need expensive supplies or trained skills to become an artist. If there’s paper and anything to draw with, from crayons and pencils to pens or coffee — there are professional artists who have used coffee and tea to create — then anyone can get started on making something. Finally, if students aren’t interested in staring down a blank sheet of paper with a pen or brush, they can print out and organize some of their favorite images from sites like Pinterest to create a vision board, a wall collage or a mood board. The possibilities are endless.
Go thrifting
Thrifting has been a popular trend for some time now, maybe because it never gets old. Spending a few hours during a summer day thrifting can be like a treasure hunt for unique pieces to add to one’s closet and cherish for years to come. Before thrifting for new pieces, students should also take the opportunity this summer to donate the clothes they’re no longer attached to.
Rearrange living space
Summertime is a great time to reset after a long year. Whether it’s a space for work, living or studying, organizing one’s space is a brilliant way to feel productive and more satisfied this summer. Listening to music or a podcast while cleaning and redecorating a room can be fun — once one actually starts. Counting “cleaning and reorganizing” as a “fun activity” might sound ridiculous, but it’s the reward of a clean space and change of scenery that counts.
Take on a new challenge
This summer, students should challenge themselves to try something new — and they might just discover a new passion in the process. Some new challenges could be learning a song on an instrument, making a YouTube video, painting, writing a short story, doing yoga, camping, starting a small business, doing calligraphy, making jewelry or baking cake pops. If none of these are appealing, one could think even bigger. This is the time to learn and appreciate the beauty of everything life has to offer, all the way down to the small, everyday things.
These 10 things to do this summer are just a springboard. Hopefully, they inspire students to spend less time sitting around and more time exploring a variety of things to do while enjoying this summer — without traveling too far or spending too much.
