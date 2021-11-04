Homecoming is a tradition on most college campuses. It’s about students and alumni coming together on campus to celebrate the university. JMU has a lot in store this year — here are some events to look forward to.
Late Night Breakfast
Located in D-Hall, JMU will be hosting Late Night Breakfast on Thursday evening from 10-11:59 p.m. The event has become a tradition at JMU and is hosted frequently, especially during special occasions like Homecoming Weekend. The event consists of breakfast food like eggs, music, surprise giveaways and more.
QuadFest
Friday’s first Homecoming event of the weekend will be the QuadFest from 5-11 p.m. QuadFest is an event located in front of Wilson Hall that features many components, such as a DJ, food, games, a special giveaway and other activities in a carnival-like atmosphere. For those looking to see JMU’s talent, the university’s cheer team and the Dukettes — JMU’s dance team — will be performing. The day will end with an a cappella concert featuring all of the a cappella groups on campus and an outdoor movie screening.
Several grand openings
Several departments are hosting grand openings to multiple on-campus exhibits throughout Homecoming Weekend. This includes the Mutant Symphonies art gallery on Friday at 5 p.m. located in the Music Library, an official celebration for the opening of the College of Business’ learning complex at 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. and other features for students and alumni to enjoy.
Jason Derulo concert at Atlantic Union Bank Center
Every year, the University Program Board (UPB) schedules a concert for JMU students. There hasn’t been one since 2019 due to the pandemic, but with Virginia’s capacity regulations having been lifted, UPB will host a Jason Derulo concert the Friday night of Homecoming in the Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC) at 8 p.m. This event is open to the general public, so anyone can purchase a ticket and attend.
JMU vs. Campbell University football game
Nov. 6 marks JMU’s ninth football game of the season, and the Dukes boast a record of 7-1, only falling to Villanova. The Homecoming game is usually one of the most popular home games, so students and alumni should make sure to get a ticket. This is also a game that many JMU alumni come to, so for those in fraternities, sororities or other social programs, it’s a great opportunity to meet members who have graduated and hear about JMU folklore. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. — gear up and get ready to throw some streamers.
‘Head Over Heels’ the musical
JMU’s School of Theatre and Dance and the School of Music will be performing their first musical in over a year. “Head Over Heels” tells the story of a royal family who’s trying to save their kingdom as it’s falling apart. The twist? The music selection is from the ’80s girl group the GoGo’s and features a few songs from Belinda Carlisle. There will be one performance Wednesday-Saturday at 8 p.m., as well as a 2 p.m. performance Saturday.
Stompmania Step Show
To continue a tradition within the Center for Multicultural Student Services, the AUBC will be hosting the Stompmania Step Show Saturday at 8 p.m. Stompmania is an event organized by CMSS which features each Inter-Cultural Greek Council chapter as they present their diversity through a performance they’ve created.
Other sporting events
While everyone’s busy gearing up for the Homecoming football game, Dukes and alumni should make sure to remember the other home games happening that day. On Saturday, the volleyball team will be playing Towson at 11 a.m. Later that evening, the men’s soccer team will play Northeastern at 7 p.m. Finally, the volleyball team will face Towson again on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Alumni events and gatherings
While there will be many activities for current students, JMU will be hosting several alumni events so previous Dukes can see how JMU has evolved into today’s campus. The school will provide students and alumni with activities such as a cornhole tournament Friday, opportunities for students and alumni to meet and more. There are multiple gatherings for students and alumni to participate in based on the major or specific school, such as an info session for political science majors and a College of Education tailgate.
SMAD Day
Every year, those in the school of media arts and design (SMAD) have a networking day filled with activities where alumni can give back and learn what SMAD is up to. This event consists of one-on-one resume and portfolio reviews, connections with SMAD alumni in workshops and career panels, a career fair with local companies and a keynote speech from Courtney Rukan (’00), the multiplatform editing chief for The Washington Post.
Homecoming is always an exciting part of the semester. It’s a chance for students to embrace their school and meet former students. It’s also a great opportunity for alumni to come home, relive memories, meet current students and show their JMU pride — even after college. JMU added more detailed descriptions of each event to the JMU online Master Calendar.
Contact Gracie Brogowski at brogowsx@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter @Breeze_Culture.