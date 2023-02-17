One hundred years.
One hundred years of newspapers, of student journalism, of stories told.
The Breeze published its first issue on Dec. 2, 1922, with stories about a hockey game, a new auditorium and other campus events. Over the years, The Breeze has grown to cover the biggest stories of its time. It’s witnessed and recorded a century of history at JMU.
So this year, in The Breeze’s 100th year, we want to take a moment to look back on how we’ve grown, not just as a newspaper but as a university.
In this special edition, we’ll take you through the major events in JMU history. We remember The Breeze’s founders, notable alumni and the biggest moments in JMU sports. We speak with legacy Dukes and families who’ve attended JMU for generations. We’re republishing old Darts & Parts and old police logs for old times’ sake.
We hope you take some time to look through and look back on JMU and Breeze history, and we hope you’ll join us in celebrating our centennial.
We want to keep telling the stories of JMU and the surrounding community, and we invite you to share your story with us — whatever that may be.
Thank you for sticking with us through the past century. Here’s to the next 100 years.
Sincerely,
Charlotte Matherly
Editor-in-Chief