If meme stocks, Reddit rallies and overnight millionaires defined 2021, this year’s start seems to have missed the mark.
Over the past week, stock markets witnessed their worst performance since March 2020 after two years of momentous growth. Amid the fallout, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average — two of the largest Wall Street indices — fell into correction territory, defined by a 10% decline.
“I lost a huge portion of my portfolio,” accounting major Kyle Peters said, estimating that it took away 22% of his investments. “Just the whole week, I didn’t look at my account because I didn’t want to see.”
With many assets declining by almost 20%, some feared the end of the bull market era — one of near-zero interest rates and get-quick-rich mentality.
Interest up, stocks down
Many lay responsibility on the Federal Reserve (Fed) for the market’s suddenly capsized gains.
At the pandemic’s start, the central bank resisted changing its easy money policies in an effort to not slow the economy. But with inflation now near 7%, the Fed indicated its readiness to finally raise interest rates — a fundamental way of combating high inflation.
Put simply, inflation — or the purchasing power of currency — rises when interest rates, the cost of borrowing money, decline. This is because more people are willing to borrow and thus have more money to spend.
Inversely, when interest rises, consumers are more likely to save, taking money out of the economy and lowering inflation. As a side effect, this also slows the economy and makes investing more pricey.
What resulted was a panic in the markets as investors sold their stocks. Although a small rebound occurred Wednesday, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell confirmed the policy direction that day in a much-anticipated conference.
“The economy no longer needs sustained monetary-policy support,” he said, quoted by The Wall Street Journal.
Instead, apart from plans to conclude its stimulus program, the Fed will begin to raise interest rates in mid-March, considering its economic goals as having been met, such as stabilizing unemployment, which Powell described as consistent with maximum employment, according to Bloomberg. But not many investors are ready for the change.
“I feel like a lot of investors are getting scared with administrations and the Fed’s decision,” Peters said. “It kinda [sic] is making big-time investors pull out and go into less volatile things, such as gold or real estate.”
Immune to downturn?
The near-zero interest rates of the past few years may help explain stocks’ record climb since 2020, seemingly unaffected by COVID-19, labor shortages and even the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
According to Vox, apart from low bonds, the Fed’s early eagerness to support major corporations through pandemic struggles, such as through buying up of risky bonds, helped ensure that public businesses didn’t stumble.
Meanwhile, the Fed’s continued unwillingness to change rates also encouraged continued investment.
2021 was also notable for the sudden explosion of meme stocks, pushed by Reddit investors calling for generally fruitless stocks, such as GameStop (GME) and AMC, to “go to the moon.”
Now, as reported by Reuters, GME had fallen 28% by Monday, as it becomes more costly to invest in such high-risk, high-reward markets. Alongside it, Roundhill MEME ETF, which exposes investors to this type of stocks and is valued at $1.6 million, “has slumped in six of the seven weeks since its launch.”
Prepping for the rate hike
Despite the drop in stocks, a return of interest rates indicates a normalizing economy, but it requires some preparation. Even beyond investing, any consumer who borrows — whether for home purchasing or in using a credit card — should expect to pay more.
Investors might also adjust for changes. According to CNBC, investors should avoid long-term bond purchases but invest in “floating rate” bonds, ones that adjust to inflation. Additionally, one should be cautious with the tech sector and move money toward more traditional investments.
Meanwhile, changing rates also open a door for at least one investment opportunity.
Market Watch reported that rising rates have already caused gains for financial stocks, such as CitiGroup and Bank of America — institutions that profit from lending.
Moreover, the fact that stock markets have fallen is an opportunity in and of itself, especially for up-and-coming investors.
James Turner, another student investor, has spent the week on the watch for stocks that dropped, with the hope of buying them before they grow in profits again.
Peters shares this mentality: “I would say, ‘get into [the market]’ cause it’s going to continue to go up, that’s what my belief is, that’s what I have to believe.”
Even if stocks don't perform as well as they did during the previous years, students shouldn't feel discouraged to invest, however. Turner points out that waiting for "the right time" is counterproductive.
“Experiment, it’s the best thing you can do — whether the interest rates are high or low,” Turner said. “Be willing to lose money, be willing to make money and start now.”
