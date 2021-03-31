After the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that the filing deadline would be extended to May 17 this year, it seems like many are breathing a sigh of relief with another month to complete their tax obligations.

But JMU students, many of whom hold gig economy jobs, shouldn’t procrastinate on paying taxes. Adding to this year’s tax season is the complexity of tax rules because of the slew of measures passed by Congress in response to the pandemic.

The number of taxpayers filing income tax returns is down over 18% year-over-year, according to IRS data. This sharp decline in income tax returns filed to the IRS reflects that many Americans have been impacted by the pandemic’s economic chaos, and some JMU students are no different.

As many Dukes engage in part-time summer work around their hometown, many find that filing an income tax return is a requirement for the IRS and financial aid applications like the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Junior management major Trenton Clark’s financial aid and summer job as a server at a local restaurant on Virginia’s Eastern Shore supported him throughout the academic year. Clark said he’s rather confident when it comes to finances and tax filing and uses Intuit’s TurboTax to file his taxes each year.

The busy spring semester has encouraged students to file using online filing software, which has made it easy for them to file without any assistance from parents or paid tax preparers. Clark seems to not be in any hurry to file either, as he has yet to file his income taxes and is taking advantage of the IRS extension of the traditional April 15 deadline.

The IRS notes that workers who earn below the 2020 standard deduction of $12,400 for a single taxpayer or over $1,100 as an adult dependent aren’t required to file a tax return. Yet, similar to Clark and other JMU students, the proliferation of mobile technology has become a boon for the rising tech giants, who are looking to capitalize on the ever-increasing ease at which taxpayers can file tax returns without having to step outside.

Adults who planned on filing their taxes with online software like TurboTax or H&R Block’s online filing was around 43%, according to a February YouGov study. It seems as though more young adults are switching toward paperless filing, and that study backs up that trend.

While there’s no direct JMU support for students who need help with filing income taxes, the accounting program does hold a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program annually, which helps low-income filers in the region get help filing.

With economic impact payments now covering adult dependents — which many Dukes fall under — and upcoming financial aid deadlines, many students are going to face a barrage of online options to file. TurboTax’s prolific advertising to college students as well as the fear of in-person contact can keep JMU students moving toward online software in the coming weeks and years.

Andrey Chun is a senior international affairs and economics double major. Contact Andrey at chunsaax@dukes.jmu.edu.