As college communities emerge from the cold solitude of Zoom lectures and social restrictions, summer sunshine brings hope for normalcy.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s recent update on mask policy, requirements for facial coverings are easing in major retailers around the country, already marking a meaningful distinction from last summer.
Meanwhile, in-person internships are also beginning to rebound. As the COVID-19 rolled over the world a year ago, workspaces overturned summertime expectations and left many interns-to-be with capsized plans.
According to an April 2020 Glassdoor publication — a website that pushes out employment opportunities — half of that year’s internships had closed, with “travel and tourism hit the hardest.”
This explains why, as reported by The Wall Street Journal last January, people ages 16-24 faced the worst unemployment rates — a demographic most closely associated with the tourism market, working in hotels and restaurants.
Yet, these workers didn’t suffer alone. As the pandemic tore into the economy, many firms were incentivized to cancel their internships for financial and logistical challenges, leaving various students reeling.
For the most part, internships are stepping stones to greater career ambitions: As noted by TeenVogue, “student internships can lead to lower unemployment and higher wages, and … Those who had a relevant job or internship in school were twice as likely to find a job after graduation.”
However, for some, they play a more integral role for everyday life. Carlos Mark Vera, co-founder of Pay Our Interns, explained to Teen Vogue that internships can serve as a financial lifeline.
“There’s a lot of first-generation college students that are in college, and they still send paychecks back home,” Vera said. “So without having the income, you know, you really are screwing an entire generation.”
Whether helping pay rent or satisfying a college requirement, internships satisfy the immediate needs for both U.S. and international students. Their sudden cancellation can rupture career and financial stability.
Of course, some firms did endure, finding alternatives to the traditional internship. The pandemic was the advent of a new virtual era, and summer employment wasn’t exempt.
Virtual internships — an approach continuing while many are still receiving vaccinations — have served as an essential solution, with a 50-50 divide between in-person and online internships, according to one study.
However, that same study, recently published by the Center for Research on College-Workforce Transitions (CCWT), also discovered less encouraging trends in online internship data. Among its seven findings was that these virtual experiences resulted in lower satisfaction and skill development.
“This matches our experience here at JMU,” said JMU’s Coordinator of Experiential Learning Jennifer Rupert, who provided a link to the CCWT study via email. “Last summer was a time of uncertainty for students and employers alike.”
More surprisingly, the data asserts that interning virtually didn’t improve access and equity problems. Instead, about 75% of interns come from upper and middle class backgrounds, while “there are more unpaid online than in-person internships.” For those that need internships as a source of income, virtual internships solve very little.
This isn’t to say that virtual internships are going anywhere. The study’s summary acknowledges that online internships are “likely a permanent part of the ecosystem of experiential learning,” but calls for efforts to improve.
Though moving towards a safer summer, internship postings have fallen by 15% since 2020, while searches increased 38%, according to The Wall Street Journal. Nevertheless, many industries that suffered last summer are expecting a surge.
Whatever the future, Dukes can find help at the University Career Center. As Rupert wrote encouragingly, “There are many JMU interns this summer, virtual and in person!”
Filip De Mott is a senior journalism and international affairs major. Contact him at demottfs@dukes.jmu.edu.