While many today benefit from the rapid speed at which the financial world moves, the infrastructure that drives it may not be commonly understood. However, with quadrillions of dollars in circulation each year, these transaction networks have impacts on the entire global community.
The SWIFT financial system — The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications — is one such network. As a global provider of secure financial messaging and transactions, it sometimes appears in political discourse — a potential tool for power play.
A swift overlook of SWIFT
The SWIFT system was established in 1973 by six international financial institutions to create a platform that’d make financial messaging and transactions quicker, more efficient and secure.
The convenience of the SWIFT system is that it allows businesses and individuals to make international electronic payments even if the other party uses a different bank. SWIFT payments are similar to the types of transactions that one thinks of when an employer electronically pays employees or when one sends money to a friend through an app. SWIFT is akin to this, but meant for the largest financial institutions in the world.
Prior to the SWIFT system, banks relied on Telex, which was slower and less reliable. The biggest differences with the transactions was that Telex required senders to describe transactions using words and sentences, which often left users confused or misinterpreting the descriptions. An overhaul was needed, and SWIFT had the answer.
Now, each financial establishment, such as a bank branch, is given a “bank identifier code” (BIC). In addition to the receiving party’s account number, the eight character code is used to facilitate the financial transaction in an efficient and secure manner.
SWIFT is owned by its members who pay a joining fee and regular annual fees. Today, there are more than 11,000 members who dealt with approximately 35 million daily transactions in 2020.
International implications
With the largest financial institutions in the world using the SWIFT financial system, it’s established itself as the global leader in facilitating financial transactions for millions across the world. No matter how far one needs to send a transaction, SWIFT accommodates its customers and provides security and efficiency.
However, given its centrality in global finance, disconnection from the system can hold catastrophic implications.
Since the SWIFT system is used globally and connects banks of countries around the world, it can sometimes find itself in the middle of conflicts between nations. Tensions between the U.S. and China have raised concerns for Chinese officials about data privacy, who’ve considered not using the SWIFT system.
Another incident involving the U.S. and Iran ended up with a suspension in SWIFT transactions to Iranian banks — in the span of three years from the time SWIFT suspended Iranian action the nation’s exports dropped by 1.5 million barrels per day.
Of course, according to Al Jazeera, SWIFT describes itself as a “neutral global cooperative,” and hence doesn’t necessarily have to partake in global conflicts. However, as Iran demonstrated, doing so can cripple a country and make import and export payments impossible.
In the meantime, with many of America’s largest banks using the system, SWIFT allows millions of Americans to complete quick financial transactions with those overseas. The reliability of the system allows Americans to have confidence over the security of their payments to countries around the world.
Andrew Withers is a senior finance major. Contact him at witheran@dukes.jmu.edu.