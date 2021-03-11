“Expect more. Pay less.”

Target’s longtime slogan may prove to be prophetic for investors, given the retail giant’s recent stock price dip despite a bevy of catalysts that lifted it to a record 2020 amid the pandemic.

Stock market volatility has spiked recently as investors turned their backs on market-leading companies in the blink of an eye in search of better value. That’s left what some analysts see as a strong buying opportunity for quality names amid the wave of selling.

Target far exceeded expectations when it reported Q4 2020 earnings early on March 2, as the big-box retailer’s earnings per share of $2.67 beat expectations of $2.54 while its revenue rose 21% and reached $28.34 billion, edging out analysts’ prediction of $27.48 billion.

The Minneapolis-based company logged sales growth of $15 billion in 2020, which is more than its previous 11 years — combined.

Meanwhile, quarterly net income rose 66% while same-store sales — or revenue from stores that have been around for at least a year — rose 20.5% in Q4 against a 16.8% expectation. Full-year same-store sales increased 19.3% as the retailer gained an estimated $9 billion in market share. However, the company declined to issue guidance and set expectations for 2021.

Investors initially cheered the news, as shares surged about 4% to $193.43 from $186.09 before finishing March 2’s session down nearly 6.8% at $173.49. Target shares would rebound in the next week to $178.58, as of Wednesday’s close after bottoming near-term at about $167. The stock is up about 1.2% year-to-date through Wednesday's session and 92.8% in the past year, lagging the S&P 500’s 2021 gain of 3.8% but easily outpacing the 500-stock index’s 42.2% rise in the past year.

If Target can keep hitting the mark, its stock can boomerang back past its all-time high of $199.96. Here’s a detailed breakdown of Target’s fundamentals to analyze whether that’s likely.

E-commerce business is clicking

Target enjoyed the e-commerce explosion caused by COVID-19, as comparable digital sales spiked 118% for the retailer in 2020. The company’s same-day delivery sales climbed 212% in Q4 while its curbside pickup service was up over 500%.

The big-box retailer got its foot in the e-commerce door when it made a prudent and prescient acquisition in 2017 when it acquired Shipt, a same-day delivery service, for about $550 million and integrated it into the retail giant’s site. The service offers delivery in as little as an hour from Target as well as Costco, CVS, Office Depot, Office Max and Petco for a $99 per year membership, right in line with Walmart+ and $20 per year less than Amazon Prime.

The move has been a huge success for Target, as it builds customer habits and loyalty while drastically slashing expenses. Using Target stores as mini-warehouses to ship online orders instead of huge distribution centers cuts costs by up to 40%, and using Shipt, curbside pickup or in-store pickup cuts costs by up to 90%, CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC in 2019.

Although Target faces steep competition from Amazon, Walmart and Costco, all four companies can succeed given that the e-commerce pie is only growing in size. Online shopping is a secular trend that the pandemic accelerated by at least two years, and many customers who got accustomed to delivery, curbside pickup and BOPUS (buy online, pickup in-store) won’t go back.

But competitors like Amazon, Walmart and Costco also were clear beneficiaries of the e-commerce boom and are stiff competition for Target. All four companies have devoted significant resources to growing their websites in recent years, and it paid off big in 2020.

However, analysts are optimistic Target can carve out a niche and build on it.

“We view Target as the U.S. leader in digital for big-box retailers,” Hilding Anderson, head of North American retail strategy at digital consultancy Publicis Sapient, said. “The combination of profitability, e-commerce growth and store-based micro-fulfillment points to a new paradigm for big-box retailers as well as the broader retail sector.”

In-store investments lure customers off couches

Target’s substantial online investments haven’t come at the expense of physical stores, which analysts believe shoppers are eager to get back to as the pandemic recedes, especially with a surplus of government fiscal stimulus in hand that’s already driven strong consumer spending.

The big-box retailer announced it planned to spend $4 billion per year in the near future to expand its footprint, renovate older stores and improve fulfillment capabilities. Target unveiled 30 new stores in 2020 and plans to remodel 150 stores this year while adding 30 to 40 new stores per year going forward, primarily in urban and suburban areas as well as near colleges. Target’s Harrisonburg location was remodeled in 2018, according to the Daily News-Record.

Having stores close to customers is not only convenient and can build shopping habits, but it also cuts down on shipping times. Target plans to open more of what it calls “sortation centers,” where it organizes orders from local stores to improve shipping speed while cutting costs and taking pressure off of individual stores.

Additionally, Target has partnered with other strong, popular brands like Apple, Disney, Ulta Beauty and Levi Strauss to launch mini-stores that provide an in-store experience that shoppers can’t find online. That’s key to getting customers off couches and into stores in hopes that they’ll fall victim to impulse buys, including those in the Target Dollar Spot often at the front of stores.

Target in crosshairs of young shoppers

Target is one of the most popular brands in the U.S. among millennials and Gen Zers, which gives the retail giant a firm hold on young people — the most coveted demographic of advertisers and most businesses.

The big-box retailer — known by some as “Tarjay” — was named as the third-most beloved brand by millennials and Gen Zers ages 18 to 34, according to a March 2020 survey by Visual Capitalist, and placed 12th in haircare by those two generations on the 2018 Love List Brand Affinity Index survey conducted by Goldman Sachs and Conde Nast.

Convenience-focused millennials and Gen Zers are often one-stop shoppers, according to a 2017 study by Goldman Sachs and Conde Nast, which the report said are top reasons for frequenting Target and Walmart with vast selections of items, from groceries to home goods. The study found that millennials are nearly twice as likely to shop at Target’s remodeled small-format stores that put groceries front and center for quick, easy shopping.

Target’s market capitalization is roughly a quarter of the size of Walmart’s, though the former has separated itself with its creative branding and unique product assortment, according to an infographic comparing the two retail giants from Inspira Marketing in July 2020.

A demographic analysis of Target and Walmart customers by the marketing firm showed that the former is more popular among 25- to 44-year-olds but less popular with those under 24 and those over 45. Walmart edges Target with a shorter purchase cycle (22 days to 48 days), bigger average basket size (11 items to seven items) and larger average order size ($51 to $47).

While Walmart maintains a slight lead over Target in several key demographics and data metrics, the Minneapolis-based retailer has a loyal customer base across all age groups. A 2018 study by Statista found that 53.2% of 18- to 29-year-olds had shopped at Target in the past 30 days compared to 60.34% of 30- to 49-year-olds and 43.97% of 50- to 64-year-olds.

Finally, Target’s noteworthy 2020 that was disrupted by the pandemic but buoyed by e-commerce growth impressed Neil Saunders, director at research firm GlobalData Retail. Saunders said the retailer’s revenue was the equivalent of “every American spending $285 at the store,” which he said demonstrates “how deeply Target is embedded in consumer culture.”

Is Target’s stock shopping-cart worthy?

Before making an impulse buy, careful investors should consider a company’s value to peers to determine whether or not seemingly good news is common knowledge and has been “priced in” to the stock.

A comparison of Target to its peers reveals that the stock is arguably cheap compared to competitors and the broader market, and investors may be overlooking the big-box retailer’s impressive revenue and earnings growth in recent years.

This relative valuation uses Walmart, Costco and Kohl’s as Target’s peers. While Amazon is a fierce e-commerce competitor, it doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar presence and operates in segments like cloud computing and streaming video that Target doesn’t.

Target’s stock has a lower price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio than its three peers on both a trailing and forward basis, and its price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is equally impressive. For reference, the S&P 500’s current forward P/E ratio is a historically high 25.35, according to YCharts. A typical PEG ratio is 1, as it reflects that the company’s market value is accurately accounting for its future earnings growth, though many fast-growing companies have far higher PEG ratios.

While Target’s competitors have slightly more attractive price-to-sales (P/S), price-to-book (P/B) and enterprise value-to-revenue metrics, its marks are still appealing, as any P/S ratio under 1 is generally seen as favorable for investors. Target has a slightly better enterprise value-to-EBITDA — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — than Walmart and a considerably better mark than Costco or Kohl’s.

These metrics suggest that the market is underappreciating Target and its stock, especially when analyzing metrics tied to the company’s earnings. Investors must do their own due diligence before pulling the trigger on Target or any stock, as some stocks are cheap for good reasons — like poor performance or fundamentals — and trap investors looking for value.

Target’s stock appears appealing due to its impressive ending to a standout 2020 driven by a rapidly growing e-commerce business, in-store investments to improve convenience, and a young, loyal and passionate customer base. On top of that, the stock seems to be undervalued.

Wall Street agrees. The 26 analysts who cover Target are largely bullish on the name, as the company’s average stock price target is $201.62, according to Yahoo Finance, which implies 12.9% upside from Wednesday’s close.

Investors who give Target’s stock a shot may hit the bull’s eye, and if not, they’ll get paid to hold their shares, given the company’s 1.52% dividend yield. Shop wisely.

James Faris is a senior media arts and design major. Contact James at breezembr@gmail.com.

Disclaimer: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I’m not receiving compensation for it, and I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. All information is current as of March 10.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, they should do their own research on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information and shouldn’t be relied on as a formal investment recommendation.