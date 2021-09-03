Hurricane Katrina comparisons appeared to be on the forefront of every analysis as a new storm swept through the southern U.S. this past Sunday.
Over the weekend, Hurricane Ida — with winds blowing at 150 miles per hour — entered Louisiana as a Category 4 storm. Videos captured during the upheaval show hospital roofs being torn off, while a Mississippi highway collapse illustrates the hurricane’s power. So far, six people have died.
Beyond the fatalities, the storm added to economic costs as well. According to AccuWeather, which has provided live updates throughout the hurricane, financial estimates range between $70-$80 billion in damage.
“We’re hearing about widespread structural damage,” Deanne Criswell, a Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, said in an interview with CNN.
Yet, compared with Katrina — which, despite its slightly weaker intensity, cost around $161 billion — the struggle against Ida exemplified both the efficiency of and need for improved infrastructure.
Infrastructure: the good, the damaged and the outdated
Even though New Orleans already faced devastation from Hurricane Katrina 16 years prior to Hurricane Ida, it once again found itself in the center of the chaos — but things proved different this time around.
“What happened during Katrina was that the levee walls collapsed in more than 50 places, And water just poured in from the lake and from canals that surround the city,” Andy Horowitz, who wrote a book on the 2005 hurricane, said in a MarketPlace article.
Following Katrina’s destruction and heavy death toll, the city spent over $14 billion repairing and improving the levee and drainage systems; investments which, as this Sunday demonstrated, proved to be a huge asset.
According to The Wall Street Journal, which praised the constructions, pumping stations were reinforced “to withstand 205 mile per hour winds,” while power systems were established to work “if the electric grid fails,” as it ended up happening.
Yet, however durable, the new system already needs fixing. According to The Washington Post, due to the levees’ post-construction sinking, another $1.7 billion is estimated to be needed.
Moreover, the billions of dollars weren’t enough to protect outlying communities, many of which got flooded. Add to that the fact that global warming — which fuels stronger hurricanes — vulnerable regions may need to spend much more to withstand future barrages.
The most pressing concern now, however, is electricity.
After the storm, around a million residents in Louisiana were left without power, as the storm knocked out over 2,000 miles of transmission lines in the region. Owned by the utility company Entergy, repair costs could reach into the millions — a price that customers will most likely have to pay through higher costs, according to The New York Times.
In preparation for future hurricanes, affected regions will have to implement real, potentially expensive, upgrades to the electric grid. One idea offered by Axios is to lay wires underground, where they couldn’t be affected by weather patterns.
According to Power-Grid, “a typical new 69 kV overhead single-circuit transmission line costs approximately $285,000 per mile as opposed to $1.5 million per mile for a new 69 kV underground line [without the terminals].”
Gas prices remain steady
National consumers can find some good news in the turmoil: Oil refineries appear to be intact, minimizing the magnitude of oil spikes in the weeks to come.
Despite earlier predictions, the price of gas should rise only by a few cents for a relatively short period, NPR reports. Compared to Katrina, this is a drastic difference.
When Hurricane Katrina hit the U.S. in 2005, gas prices shot up 45 cents; it took around two months for them to climb back down.
There are some factors helping keep prices down. According to the AP News, the Energy Department is one such factor, selling “up to 20 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve,” which helps maintain a consistent amount of gasoline in the national economy.
This isn’t to say the oil and petroleum infrastructure has avoided damage. Like the surrounding region, refineries too lack power, making it unclear when they’ll come back online. However, according to NPR, companies such as ExxonMobil have already come back online.
However, there’s still room for the situation to become worse. While a battering from a second storm could spell real trouble for recovering refineries, an equal threat is consumer overreaction.
“What we can’t predict is if we do get any hoarding behavior,” Global Sector Lead at Third Bridge Peter McNally told NBC News.
Remembering the panic following the Colonial Pipeline hacking, experts warn that prices could stay elevated if drivers purchase more gas than necessary out of fear of scarcity.
The weeks ahead
As residents in the affected regions make it through without light or air conditioning, they’ll also have to confront the extensive damage.
According to The Wall Street Journal, impassable road conditions make it hard for insurers to assess the destruction, but firms such as Wells Fargo expect $15 to $20 million in insurance losses. Before the hurricane, 941,392 homes were estimated to be at risk.
Obstructed and flooded routes also spell trouble for national trade.
“The supply was already terrible,” the President of the National Association of Chemical Distributors Eric Byer told The New York Times. “Now, it’s going to be worse.”
Although already strained by COVID-19 shortages, consumers can expect even greater delays. The result of many factors — one included the need for domestic truck drivers, which is already limited — they’re being diverted to help with relief efforts.
While drivers might not have to worry about expensive gas prices, certain products will face shortages too as plastic factories suffer from the temporary closing of petrochemical plants.
“The inventories are pretty scarce,” Robert Handfield, a supply chain management professor, said to AP News.
Now declared a major disaster, Hurricane Ida is yet another test of U.S. resilience and economic durability. Demonstrating lessons learned, it also uncovers lessons to be learned.
