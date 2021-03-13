Every week, Madison Business Review contributor Bryce Roth provides a recap of what happened in the business world and stock markets.

Markets picked up where they left off in February after a rough start to March as the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,200 points and the S&P 500 turned positive for the year. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shot back up after hitting an all-time high in mid-February and is still positive in 2021 as big tech companies bounce back.

President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill Thursday aimed to give out another round of stimulus checks and vaccine aid. This bill will allow Americans to receive a $1,400 stimulus, which could arrive this weekend, while extending $300 per week unemployment insurance until Sept. 6 and expanding the child tax credit for a year.

Fighting COVID-19 was another aim of the stimulus bill, as about $20 billion, $25 billion and $350 billion will be put into COVID-19 vaccinations, rental and utility assistance, and state relief, respectively. After this news came out, major stock market indices steadily increased.

Roblox builds on breakout debut

Roblox, an American video game that’s wildly popular with kids, had its initial public offering Wednesday and soared 54% to a $38 billion market capitalization after closing at $69.70. Shares of the video-game maker originally had a suggested price of $45 a share set by the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock built on its strong opening day and shot up another 6.3% on Thursday, closing at $73.87. Roblox sets itself apart by letting users create their own games on the platform and giving developers 30% of the proceeds generated from the game. Overall, this is another successful IPO and has helped shape the future of the gaming IPO industry.

GameStop’s digital pivot gives investors something to chew on

GameStop’s stock surge continued this week as the long-suffering video game retailer’s shares hit a high of about $344 Wednesday after peaking at $483 on Jan. 27 before finishing the week up 92% at $264.50.

+2 GameStop mania makes JMU students tens of thousands Four JMU students joined a massive internet collective and made tens of thousands of dollars by investing in GameStop and AMC Theatres' surging stocks. Here are their stories.

The wild rally came as Ryan Cohen, co-founder and former CEO of pet e-commerce site Chewy, was given the reins to spearhead GameStop’s pivot to e-commerce. Cohen became an activist investor after snapping up shares since last September and built up a 12.9% stake in the company, betting that it'd become the “Amazon of gaming” — not the next Blockbuster.

Saudi oil bombing sparks oil spike

+6 Analysis: Refining industry revival fuels energy sector Energy is leading the market in 2021 after a miserable performance in 2020. This comprehensive research report introduces the petroleum refining industry and breaks down its structure, firm conduct, performance and trends to watch going forward.

Oil prices rebounded this week, rising to prices not seen since December 2019. Brent crude oil topped $70 while U.S. WTI finished around $65 for the week. The driver for this price increase most likely occurred because a Saudi oil site capable of producing 7% of the world's oil supply a day came under attack by missiles and bomb-laden drones.

Experts in the oil industry expect global demand to be roughly 5 million to 6 million barrels per day — higher than it currently is — in the second half of 2021. This demand should leave future prices higher or relatively in line with what they are right now, which is good news considering how oil prices dropped drastically last May.

Bryce Roth is a junior finance major. Contact Bryce at rothbc@dukes.jmu.edu.

Disclaimer: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I’m not receiving compensation for it, and I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.