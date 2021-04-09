This week, Madison Business Review contributor Bryce Roth provides a recap of what happened in the business world and stock markets.
This was an exciting week for markets as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hit new highs and the Nasdaq Composite turned positive. Big tech led this rally along with positive news about the economy, Biden’s policies and the pandemic.
Stimulus bill motivates mass spending
Stimulus from the government has already started paying off in the short term. Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the amount of public spending occurring worldwide, especially in the U.S., would be enough to push global growth over 6% this year. The IMF’s initial forecast was 5.5% for the U.S. economy, but now estimates 6.4% — the best it’s been since the late 1970s.
That said, the IMF mentioned there’s a high degree of uncertainty due to unpredictable times. Going forward this year, its current forecast could be better or worse, depending on the stimulus and vaccination efforts.
Nevertheless, such economic growth might not be short lived. Jamie Dimon, the CEO of J.P. Morgan, said that strong consumer savings, the expansion of vaccine distribution and the Biden administration’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan could, “lead to an economic ‘Goldilocks moment’— fast, sustained growth alongside inflation and interest rates that drift slowly upward.”
Alongside this, however, Dimon has continuously warned of growing economic inequality that poses a “systemic threat.” Though the U.S. has managed crises before, growing stronger from it “this time may be different,” Dimon said, quoted by The Guardian.
California signals readiness to open up
California is planning to reopen June 15th, if everyone’s able to get vaccines. Bars, indoor dining, gyms and churches were all shutdown after March 2020.
“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy,” Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, said. “We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant and continue the practices that got us here – wearing masks and getting vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter.”
As California accounts for $3.14 trillion — roughly 15% of the U.S. GDP — this is great news. With plans to reopen one can expect a positive reaction in the economy and stock market.
Housing market welcomes a new high
Following the positive news trend, the housing market is doing fairly well with prices going through the roof. With low interest rates and people trying to leave the city, the market has seen an unprecedented increase in the past year.
For comparison, in April 2006, interest rates were 6.4% and home ownership was 68.8%, while interest rates are now near 0% and home ownership is hovering 66% — this shows that the housing market is strong right now. This past January, U.S. homes increased over 11% and prices are expected to continue increasing in 2021.
Auto industry's production slows down
As mentioned in a previous recap, there’s been a semiconductor shortage which is impacting many industries. One such industry is the auto industry, causing General Motors (GM) and Ford to cut production in several North American plants.
The Consulting firm AlixPartners estimates the chip shortage will cut $60.6 billion in revenue from the global automotive industry this year. Ford announced production cuts at six major U.S. plants, and its earnings could decrease by $1 billion to $2.5 billion in 2021. GM said the shortage will reduce its operating profit by $1.5 billion to $2 billion this year. Since GM already factored this into their earnings, GM’s stock hasn’t been impacted too much while Ford has seen a sharp decrease since April 6.
Bryce Roth is a junior finance major. Contact Bryce at rothbc@dukes.jmu.edu.
Disclaimer: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I’m not receiving compensation for it, and I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.