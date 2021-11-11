Facilities management at JMU will be installing new solar panels on the hillside near the Integrated Science and Technology (ISAT) building in February 2022.
The Director of the Center for Sustainable Energy Jonathan Miles said this technology is going to offset the power used for the ISAT building. Once installed, the solar panels will generate 420,000 kilowatts of power per year, Abram Kaufman, the energy conservation & sustainability manager, said.
There are major incentives for such an investment.
Dr. J. Barkley Rosser, a professor in the economics department, said one motivation for installing these solar panels would be the price and the impression they make.
Rosser said they’ve become more “cost effective.” He said they’re much more inexpensive in the long run compared to nonrenewable energy. Rosser expects that solar panels will become increasingly popular among universities because of the price. According to Forbes, solar energy is usually under 10 cents per kilowatt [of energy] hour (kWh), while nonrenewable energy is usually 15 cents per kWh.
So, if they were to generate 420,000 kilowatts per year, the ISAT building’s solar panels usage could cost around $42,000 a year, while nonrenewable energy sources would cost around $63,000 for the same amount of energy.
Pandemic-fueled inflation has also made solar technology a more attractive choice, as nonrenewable energy prices have already risen at a rapid rate. Crude oil has risen by 64%, heating oil by 68% and gasoline is almost $1 more than it was last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.
However, Rosser said there’s a limit to how long lower renewable energy costs will last, as there are rare Earth elements used in production of solar panels and other forms of renewable energy. With such elements mainly coming from China, Rosser said a “substantial increase in demand for them could cause their prices to shoot up sharply,” which would cause renewable energy prices to rise.
“This limit may well show up in an ending of the price drop for both of them if there continues to be widespread adoptions,” Rosser said.
In fact, it seems that this has already begun happening. According to a Bloomberg article from May, panel prices have risen by 18% after polysilicon quadrupled in price — a material necessary for production.
Another incentive that Rosser said is important is the university looking like it’s doing something in regards to sustainable energy. After all, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, 80% of consumers in the US said they care about using sustainable energy.
“A lot of places are kind of [using renewable energy sources] to, ‘Look at how good we are, we are being environmental,’” Rosser said. “Now, the cost is down. Now, you look good, and you may end up saving money.”
Miles said a major reason JMU is incentivized to use more renewable energy is because of the recently implemented laws put in place by the state, such as the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), which requires government organizations to transition toward solely renewable energy by 2050. Among its goals, the VCEA will also expand “consumer ownership through rooftop and shared solar [energy].”
Kaufman said the solar panels will power approximately one-third of the ISAT/CS building. The rest of the school’s power will still be nonrenewable energy, with no current plans to install more solar panels in the future. However, the issue of not installing more solar panels is due to funding, Kaufman said.
“If funding were available,” Kaufman said, “implementing solar [power] on a larger scale would enable the university to further reduce its environmental footprint and diversify its energy portfolio.”
But the push for a renewable future isn’t limited to the JMU community — Harrisonburg has also focused efforts on a greener future.
Harrisonburg’s Director of Communications Michael Parks said initiatives have ranged from the setting up of an Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee (EPSAC) to the creation of an Environmental Action Plan.
For now, conversations surround actions that the local authority can take: “Are there places on city-owned property that we can put solar panels? Are there things we can do to encourage residents and businesses to install solar panels?” Parks asked.
Although it’s too early to put a price tag on the proposed initiatives, Parks acknowledged that they’d require “substantial financial costs.” However, this doesn’t immediately imply that funding would come solely out of taxpayers’ pockets.
“We may also be able to leverage federal and state-wide funds,” he said, citing how some money from this year’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) could address sustainability issues. “We’re always looking for … funding to bring to the city.’”
