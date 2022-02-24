The Massanutten ski resort is getting a face lift.

The Rockingham ski hub is amid major expansions, but even with its success, navigating pandemic struggles has been a slippery route.

As with virtually every business, COVID-19 hasn’t been particularly kind to the winter sports industry. Despite considerable profits — according to Market Research, nationwide ski resorts made about $4.3 billion in 2021 sales — the pandemic cost the industry between $2 billion-$5 billion, per National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) estimates.

“It is astounding how quickly this season went from promising to a complete disappointment,” NSAA President and CEO Kelly Pawlak said, quoted in the report.

For Massanutten Resort, the pandemic meant a momentary disruption in a “slow and steady” growth cycle.

“When [COVID-19] first started, we stopped taking lodging guests for six to eight weeks,” Kenny Hess, the director of sports and risk management at Massanutten Resort, said. Though the closure wasn’t everlasting, issues linger.

Staff issues peak

Unemployment struggles are the most apparent pandemic aftermath. Massanutten, encompassing more than just ski slopes, relies heavily on stable staffing for its 2,000 lodging units, restaurants, golf courses and adventure park. With Virginia’s hospitality sector enduring the most in terms of job loss, the strains are glaring.

While the resort usually employs some 1,500 hires, a lacking staff translated into reduced ski lessons, limited night hours and curtailed services, with few solutions available.

Hess describes a large and steady decline in seasonal employees, mostly composed of high school and college students, as some may not have been willing to work in an environment that garnered people from all over — not during a pandemic.

“Last year in particular, we somewhat relied on J1 foreign student visas … university students from other countries,” Hess said. “[COVID-19] shut that pipeline down.”

International students, coming from countries like Brazil and Peru during their summer break, can usually assist the resort for 90 to 100 days, as well as helping “add some diversity.”

The practice isn’t limited to Massanutten but rather an industry-wide standard. However, according to Voice of America, the use of foreign students was already under threat before the pandemic, specifically after former President Donald Trump’s temporary executive ban on foreign worker visas.

Before that, about 7,000-8,000 J-1 workers made up ski resort rosters. Given that many resorts don’t typically come with health insurance or retirement considerations for seasonal work, as well as the fact that they’re located in more rural communities with limited housing options, attracting domestic employees requires significant effort.

Automations and expansions

“Climate change is certainly a concern for everybody in the industry,” Hess said, when asked about warming weather anxieties. “Being in Virginia, we’ve never had the snowiest, longest seasons in the world.”

While global heating doesn’t present as much of an existential threat down South, snowfall averages contribute to fiscal outcomes.

According to a report by Protect Our Winters, a strong correlation exists between “skier visits and snow cover.” That is, seasons with high snow yield results in more tourist participation and can mean “an extra $692.9 million in value added and 11,800 extra jobs compared to the 2001-2016 average.”

Low-snow-cover years can potentially cost a ski business $1 billion and 17,400 in jobs. For Massanutten, this means innovating and expanding.

“The goal for us … is to become more automated in snowmaking, so we don’t have to have as much labor to do it,” Hess said. “[It’s] easier to turn it on for three hours with a couple of clicks of a mouse.”

As found by EMS Environmental, snowmaking can be an expensive process, depending on a number of factors including weather, topography and type of snow gun. For instance, unlike their traditional counterparts, newer “fan guns” can range from $28,000-$35,000.

While the particulars behind Massanutten’s automation plans weren’t specified, investing in such updated technology can mean decreased energy costs and taking advantage of shorter winters.

COVID-19 also prompted other technological revamps. Avid visitors may have been surprised this year by the lack of personnel checking tickets at lifts. Instead, electronic access gates that require a special type of card in the skiers pocket line the entrance. Apart from alleviating unemployment pressures, such gates also allow for a more contactless experience.

Though it’s a more expensive adjustment, not all changes required such large financial commitment. Hess cited how the resort’s restaurants adjusted to using QR codes as a way for guests to order, while efficient software was added to the rental process.

Nevertheless, the biggest change is yet to come.

Apart from new automation infrastructure, “we’re constructing new ski trails as we speak,” Hess said.

The expansion plans, described on the resort’s website, will include the addition of four new trails, added between 2022-24, ranging from more difficult to most difficult. Between that, the next ski season will see an upgraded lift, one that Hess described as “high speed.”

Although the pandemic created a mountain of issues, Massanutten has been brisk on taking the opportunity to improve.

