JMU alumna Alexis Cosby’s (’18) Mondays mean planning: when to bake that week’s cakes and when to decorate them. First comes the batter, then the cake, then decor over the next few days. Finally, Casby delivers the finished product.
It started in 2019 when Cosby opened up A Sweet Confession. This summer, with business growing, she packed it up and moved to Maryland.
Small business struggles
It wasn’t a straight-forward journey. Cosby said COVID-19 temporarily shuttered A Sweet Confessions doors for a few months, just as it did to about 41.3% of United States businesses.
According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), in the first year of the pandemic, 200,000 more businesses than the yearly average closed — 130,000 being small businesses.
As reported by Fortune in January, the restaurant and food service industry was hit the most, losing $240 billion in 2020 losses.
This isn’t to say that small businesses had no support. Cited by the WSJ article, economists found that their struggles were eased with the help of federal aid, grants and loans — one organization, the Paycheck Protection Program, supported businesses by providing “$525 billion in forgivable loans” last year.
The Society for Human Resource Management said 43% of small businesses reported that they were finding new ways to be open despite the pandemic.
A Sweet Confession said it reopened again in May 2020, and Cosby received more orders than ever before; rather unusual in a time during less large gatherings. Due to the reduced number of people attending events, the cake orders received were for much smaller cakes than she’d done before. One creative solution Cosby produced during the pandemic was to allow customers to make their own cupcakes from home through DIY holiday cupcake kits. The kits included 6 cupcakes, two bags of buttercream, sprinkles and cupcake toppers.
Cosby made a video decorating the cupcakes on Facebook to show customers examples of how customers could decorate their cupcakes.
‘Definitely hard-working’
Cosby said she’s been interested in baking since high school, starting with cookies and brownies for friends. The hobby evolved during her senior year when she took a class at Michaels on cake decorating to further her baking knowledge.
Going to college didn’t end her baking progress. Cosby said that while pursuing her bachelor’s degree in social work at JMU, she made a Founder’s Day banquet cake for her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, and for the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
After graduating, Cosby worked at a Publix grocery store as an apprentice cake decorator while earning a master’s degree in educational leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University. Eight months later, A Sweet Confession was officially open for business. On top of running her business, she worked at VCU helping new transfer and high school students in their college transition.
Pursuing her master’s degree, working a full-time job and completing cake orders, Cosby said she needed to be incredibly organized to make sure everything was done on time. Although she’s seen a spike in orders after re-opening, she doesn’t have any employees to help with her baking or decorating process. Cosby’s fiance, Antonio Roberts, has stepped in to help her take photographs and videos of her cakes for the business’s social media and website.
Lisa Dortch, Cosby’s mother, said Cosby’s constantly setting goals for herself, calling her “definitely hard-working.”
Cosby’s close friend, Jalyn Baiden (’16), said she admires Cosby for her organization skills. Baiden’s family members are also loyal customers to her business.
“She did my sister’s baby shower,” Baiden said. “She’s done my birthday, she’s done Valentine’s day for my husband and … I mean, she really is our go-to.”
A Sweet Confession has now moved from Richmond, Virginia to Rockville, Maryland, as Cosby starts a job at the University of Maryland and continues to take online classes at VCU.
Cosby said the leadership experience at JMU has proven valuable in her cake business, professional career and life.
“The biggest thing I have gained from JMU is being part of this network,” Cosby said.
Despite challenges that being the owner of her own business can bring, she said she’s grateful for her customers at the end of the day.
“It can be stressful, it can be time consuming, but in the end, if it turns out to be exactly what the client was looking for, it makes it all worth it to me,” Cosby said. “It keeps me going and keeps me wanting to create different cakes that will be a part of people’s events and make them happy.”
Contact Sarah Eccleston at ecclessk@dukes.jmu.edu. Sarah is a School of Media and Design junior.