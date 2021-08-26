On Madina Safdar’s encounter with the Afghan refugees, her heart dropped.
“If someone were to ask me, ‘What was the saddest thing you’ve ever seen?’ I will tell them it was that,” she said. “They were all children.”
Safdar — a recent JMU graduate and an Afghan herself — volunteers in the Northern Virginia community, seeking to bring some level of comfort to those forced to flee their home. But while her efforts address the suffering of others, she lives with her own apprehensions.
Reminiscent of the footage that has escaped Afghanistan — showing the desperate attempts of many to leave the country — her own family remains stranded there. As of Monday, her husband and his newborn son have slept in the airport for over a week; in the pushing and shoving, the infant was injured.
“I think the U.S. is 100% at fault,” she said. “100%.”
Spending, spending, spending
The withdrawal of U.S. troops out of Afghanistan this past year could’ve marked the end of a productive era.
Instead, with thousands dead, trillions spent and even more lives overturned, the fall of Afghanistan shows one thing: Military spending doesn’t always equate progress.
According to a detailed financial breakdown by Forbes, the U.S. supplied the Afghan forces with around $83 billion in training and equipment since 2001. The aim here, as repeated by countless administrations, was never to nation-build but to suppress the terrorist threat, leaving future security to freshly trained Afghan forces.
Nine days after 9/11, President George Bush promised to “direct every resource at our command … to the destruction and to the defeat of the global terror network.”
It didn’t translate effectively. As reported by NPR, the Afghan military was plagued by inefficiency and corruption. Some troops couldn’t read or write and the Afghan military forces became heavily dependant on U.S. support.
Yet, the narrative of an improving Afghan military drove D.C. policy and spending habits.
“I think the winner … in the last 20 years is the military-industrial complex,” Bernd Kaussler, a professor of political science at JMU, “[It] made a huge amount of money at the expense of both political and economic development in Afghanistan.”
One example cited by Kaussler involves Supreme Foodservices AG, which was found guilty for overcharging the U.S. military for food delivery. Their prices reached into the millions.
Quoted by Market Place, Mark Cancian, from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said, “We didn’t have a good sense of what it was going to cost … so contractors were basically able to charge whatever they wanted.”
A state with borders drawn by the British, Afghanistan encompasses many different ethnicities and ideologies. With little to export, it maintains small economic potential and remains one of the weakest economies in the region.
In other words, it had little to gain from a centralized government or neo-liberal economy. Americans still pushed for that with mixed success.
“One thing that always hovered over the government in Afghanistan was the issue of legitimacy — as long as there was an occupying military force,” Dr. Kaussler said. “It wasn’t just the U.S. It was, you know, all of the NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] member countries.”
Societal development was one way to build loyalty and stability to the Afghan government. Yet, according to a Washington Post investigation, the U.S. approached this without much forethought, outdone by an appetite for spending.
“We were building roads to nowhere,” one cited Special Forces advisor said. “With what we spent, Afghanistan should look like Germany in 1955.”
Instead, with the withdrawal of U.S. troops, such spending inadvertently benefitted the Taliban.
The group, a predominantly Pashtun group, was at one point a source of refuge for Al-Qaeda — the reason behind its clash with the U.S. Having once been in power in 1996, their aim is to establish a rigid form of Islamic law.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan delivered news, earlier this month: “We don’t have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone,” Sullivan said in a Forbes article. “But certainly, a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban.”
Economic and ethical crises
The regime, now empowered by military triumph and American weaponry, has cast a presiding shadow of fear over the nation. Most would probably agree that memories of public executions and human rights infringements are hard to forget, when they were last in power in the 90’s.
Diba Sultan, a JMU senior, understands the alarm. Before her birth, her father fled Afghanistan for the same reason.
“Once the Taliban came … there was a certain way you couldn’t dress, you had to be really strict,” she said. “If he was going to have daughters, that’s not an environment where they were going to thrive.”
However, despite the speed of the Taliban’s takeover, some hope that economic pressures may slow down a return to earlier models of government.
According to The Wall Street Journal, banks have close, while basic commodity prices increased up to 50%. Certain imported goods have become hard to find. The U.S. dollar has become a rarity, lowering the Afghani-to-dollar exchange rate by 10%. Only rent has become cheaper, with so many having fled.
But for Afghanistan’s economy to restabilize, much of it depends on international action and investment.
That’s because, despite the 20 years of pseudo nation-building that have occurred in Afghanistan, the country continues to be heavily reliant on outside aid for economic stability: Around 75% of the nation’s public spending is fueled by foreign assistance.
Since the takeover, billions of dollars in investment have been halted for the near future.
But, as reported by Aljazeera, continuing to not provide the needed funding creates an ethical dilemma for the organizations responsible, such as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). It’s a choice of giving up on assistance and allowing an economic collapse, or continuing it and inadvertently financing the Taliban.
Kaussler pointed out another challenge for the new regime: “They’re not administrators.”
With thousands evacuated, the bureaucrats that usually sustain the governmental infrastructure will have to be replaced by the less experienced, Kaussler said. Returning to human rights abuses and failing to administer the country responsibly could spell trouble for the Taliban.
Even the U.S.’s withdrawal might prove a burden.
“There’s not that much cohesiveness in the Taliban, either.” Kaussler said. “The glue that held them together was the opposition to the occupying force.”
Frictions could erupt. Maybe.
A humanitarian responsibility
According to Reuters, it’s currently unclear how many Afghan refugees are being brought into the U.S. What’s evident, however, is that many are willing to help.
Harrisonburg’s Church World Service (CWS), an organization that helps secure safety for those fleeing conflict, doesn’t say with certainty if it expects to receive Afghan refugees. However, it understands the severity of the crisis.
“We are gravely concerned about the situation in Afghanistan. This is a devastating blow to human rights, peace, and democracy and particularly to the rights of women and girls.” Emily Bender, the development and communications coordinator at CWS, stated through email.
She encourages those who hope to help to contact their office.
Meanwhile, both Safdar and Sultan have already taken time to help out. Making efforts to raise donations and money for the newly arrived, some stories of hope emerged.
“We didn’t have anything. We were not prepared,” Safdar recalls. But upon making an Instagram ad, she describes how the “entire” Afghan community came to help out: “We got over $10,000 in one day, I think.”
Still, there are lots left behind.
When asked about the future, Sultan has a straightforward request: “All I want and all that the people of Afghanistan want is just peace. Just give us peace, that’s all we want.”
