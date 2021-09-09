Many first-year college students arrive on campus excited about the opportunities in front of them. Having the chance to meet new people, get involved in numerous on-campus activities and learn about future career paths are just a few of the things to look forward to.

Yet, with so much immediately thrown onto a student’s plate at the beginning of the year, personal finance and money management don’t get as much attention. Unfortunately, this lack of awareness could build poor habits and limit future choices when it comes to spending.

Added that college costs have risen over the years, students that practice smarter money habits will benefit in the short and long term.

One of the best ways to develop better habits is by creating a budget to monitor expenditures. Getting started early with budgeting has many advantages, such as knowing where the money is and where it’s going, building discipline to be accountable and developing the habit of checking one’s financial position.

When creating a budget, it’s important to first identify needs, including rent, food and clothing. These categories are the most essential and need to be taken care of before anything else. After someone looks over their income over a given time frame — a month, for example — they should break down how much is needed for items that fall under the “needs” category.

Then, it’s time to move toward wants.

Deciding how much to spend on wants can be a difficult portion of the budget. It’s important to identify what one enjoys doing the most for relaxation and entertainment while remembering to stay within reasonable limits, as students should be conscious about their financial position.

Another way to save is shopping for brands that offer discounts for students. For instance, Amazon Prime has a deal where the first six months are free, then $6.49 per month afterward. With quick delivery, which is free to Amazon Prime student members, users can easily buy itemsfor dorms and classes. Apparel companies such as Nike and Under Armour offer 10% off purchases to college-aged customers.

Many other behaviors can contribute to saving a couple of extra dollars and, if they’re taken seriously, funds can easily add up over time.

One way to save on academics is by renting used textbooks for the semester instead of buying brand new ones. New textbooks often cost much more than old ones. If they’re only being used for a 15-week period, students get the best deal from renting them instead of buying.

Subscription services are also a great way to save money, if roommates or friends are willing to split the costs. While this is a great way to go about a subscription, one of the easiest ways to throw money out the window each month is to keep a subscription to a service that’s rarely or no longer being used. However, having a quality budget can help show this unwanted expense and can be eliminated quickly.

Yet, while personal finance may not get the attention it deserves, even less students are concerned about saving and investing for retirement. With easy and quick ways to set up accounts — such as Roth IRAs — college students don’t always take advantage of some ways they can begin to save for retirement.

However, some companies, such as the fintech start-up Acorns, take users’ change and invest it for them. Such apps provide numerous ways to start investing without having to make a thousand dollar-plus deposit.

While these are just a few examples of ways college students can begin saving money and managing their finances better, the best way for college students to save is by analyzing their expenditures and determining ways to make their spending habits more efficient and reasonable. With small changes and sacrifices in daily habits, saving becomes a lot easier and provides more future opportunities.

Andrew Withers is a senior finance major. Contact him at witheran@dukes.jmu.edu.