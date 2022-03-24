Fifty cent Naked smoothies, $1 turkey bacon, 70 cent macaroni and cheese.

All these items are sold at Sharp Shopper, an outlet grocery store in Harrisonburg and eight other locations. The low pricing is all thanks to the center’s inventory — groceries that may have passed their “best by” date and surplused products.

Labor shortage persists

Still, regardless of its bountiful shelves, Sharp Shopper lacks in employees.

Leonard Clymer, the business’ operations manager, said it only has about 80% of the employees needed. This may not seem like a severe shortage, but in circumstances such as a weather event where many employees may not be able to make it to work, it becomes difficult to run the stores.

“It’s been pretty tough,” Secrist said. “It is kind of part of the job, but I wouldn’t want it to last forever.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment in wholesale and retail trade shot up to 17.1% at the pandemic’s start. As of February of this year, it’s fallen to 4.9%, still above pre-pandemic levels.

Sharp Shopper has tried to compensate for the lack of employees by using strategies to maximize what they can do with less workers.

Since the outlet employs a cross-training strategy to cover all departments of the store, one employee may be asked to work in the dairy department and at the register instead of just in just the dairy department or the register.

“We’re on a 40-hour work-week schedule, but that’s not realistic,” Tina Secrist, store manager of the Harrisonburg outlet, said. “I'd say [I work] at least 50 hours.”

She herself also works longer hours to compensate for the lack of workers, having to perform many different duties during her shift. Sometimes she even bags groceries, something she had never done pre-pandemic.

“The employees, the ones that we have, have to put in a little more effort because they somehow gotta get the job done,” Clymer said.

To alleviate the situation, Secrist said Sharp Shopper has put up in-store and online advertisements to try to recruit workers, but it hasn’t seemed to work.

However, the bigger issue seems to lie in the labor market. Although Sharp Shopper paid hazard pay during the peak of the pandemic and their base pay has risen with the increase in Virginia’s minimum wage, it has been struggling to compete.

“We haven’t been able to do, you know, have large, across-the-board increases [in pay] to try to compete with the factories ’cause we never really can compete with them,” Clymer said.

Of course, Sharp Shopper isn’t completely alone with this. Some of its competition, such as some factories in the Shenandoah Valley, also seem to contend with wage increases. According to WHSV, the Hershey’s factory in Stuarts Draft — a competitor — is facing the prospect of worker unionization.

Surplused, low-priced

Although staffing has been an issue for Sharp Shopper, affordability isn’t. In fact, its product line up has been an asset throughout the pandemic.

Nationwide, COVID-19 has caused the price of most groceries to go up due to supply chain issues. According to The AP News, wholesale inflation has gone up by 9.7% from a year ago.

However, Clymer said surplus item prices tend to lag behind in price increases, so Sharp Shopper hasn’t been affected by price increases yet.

Instead, working with food manufacturers and local sellers, Clymer said the outlet is able to stock up due to their large warehouse in Pennsylvania. During the beginning of the pandemic, when toilet paper was running out everywhere, Sharp Shopper already had an excess of toilet paper that didn’t run out for a long time.

Still, because Sharp Shopper sells foods which may have passed their “best by” date, Clymer said, some manufacturers have stipulations such as not allowing their products to be used in advertisements.

For some customers, “best by” are concern but not a deterrent from shopping at Sharp Shopper. Vanessa Shirkey, a long time customer of Sharp Shopper, said she watches the dates on the food, but the “best by” dates don’t matter to her.

Secrist said Sharp Shopper actually doesn’t get a lot of returns because of spoilage — returns are mostly because of taste preferences.

Despite frustrations with the workload at Sharp Shopper, Secrist appreciates the help that Sharp Shopper gives to those in need in the community.

“We’re not just a grocery store, I think we’re a service to the community,” Secrist said.

