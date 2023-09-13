The painful reality of cliches is that they often bear some kernel of truth: Sometimes the underdog wins, the guy gets the girl, and the bad guys lose. Life might be messy and complicated, but not always.
It’s true in investing. College students are often familiar with their parents nagging about needing to start an investing account because they might “regret it later,” as though their $10 today could really have any impact on their retirement in 50 years. Why wait to save until you’re actually making money to save in the first place?
If our childhood stories have taught us anything, our parents might actually be right. The secret lies in a little concept called compound growth, and it has crowned billionaires and crushed investors.
A simple example might be germane. During your childhood, you might have been stuck in a waiting room or airplane at some point with nothing but your backpack to entertain you. Armed with an assortment of half-broken pencils, pens that weren’t allowed in math class, some crumpled homework you forgot to submit and a calculator, you were given the monumental task of entertaining yourself. You might have tried breaking the faithful No. 2 pencil into smaller and smaller useless pieces, or maybe you were more industrious than your peers and actually did some homework before it was due. Or, if you were like me, you might have tried to break your calculator.
Not literally, of course. Taking just three keys — “2,” “x”, and “=” — you multiplied two over and over again until you found some obnoxiously large number containing “e” (it wasn’t until much later that I realized math contained numbers and letters), and you gave up. Boredom was starved off for a few more seconds — a decisive victory in the perennial battle against that perpetual childhood foe.
This lesson, though, might be the difference between a luxurious retirement and a bland one. Your calculator — that valiant friend — held on strong and well until the last moment. Because of the nature of compounding, the most valuable “double” is always the last one. For instance, if you had a formidable calculator, you might have entered 13 doubles before the inevitable surrender. Two raised to the 13th power is a whopping 8,192 — two raised to the 14th power is a larger 16,384. Every additional power is the sum of all the values before.
Why does this matter for investing? Well, for a moment, let’s ignore all the numbers and jargon that always surround “saving for retirement” and instead think about it in terms of your childhood calculator. You’re trying to get as many doubles out of your retirement portfolio as you can, and that takes as much time as you can manage.
For reference, at 7% growth, a given stock would double in about 10 years. (For those wondering, the Rule of 72 is a great way to quickly guess this value.) If we follow the logic of your childhood calculator, we want to squeeze out as many 10-year periods as we can because every 10 years, our investment will double. So while it might not matter if you’re going from $10 to $20, it might matter much more if you’re going from $500,000 to $1 million. Both scenarios, of course, take the same amount of time.
In that scenario — 7% growth, doubling every 10 years — the last double is the most important. If you were to invest $1 at 20 years old, you would have $16 at 60. If you waited 10 more years, you would have $32. In other words, the last 10 years of growth would have generated the same amount of value as the first 40.
But what if the market crashes, and my money disappears? You might ask. What if a depression or a recession hits?
There are a few good responses to this question. First, possibilities like this demonstrate the need for financial advisors to help cater investment strategies to individual needs — often, elderly clients with consistent needs are advised to purchase bonds, while younger investors may be able to capture higher returns with greater risk. In a medium such as this, it’s difficult to strike up the perfect investing strategy.
However, there are still guiding principles that can help most investors, which leads to the second response: Even with recessions, depressions, pandemics, natural disasters and wars, uninterrupted compound growth is one of the greatest tools any investor has at his disposal. To demonstrate the benefit of “keeping one’s cool” during terrifying investing experiences, Morgan Housel, in his book “The Psychology of Money,” writes about three fictitious investors between 1900 and 2019.
The first he names is Sue. Sue is normal and invests $1 every month, regardless of what happens.
The second he names Jim. Jim does not like recessions. He invests $1 per month like Sue but sells everything in a recession, saves his $1, and invests back in once the recession ends.
The third he names Tom. Tom is more courageous than Jim, but he also doesn’t like recessions. Instead of selling as soon as recession hits, Tom waits six months to sell, and once the recession ends, waits six months to invest again.
To recap, Sue invests $1 a month, rain or shine, and Jim and Tom sell at some point during a recession. What happened? Jim had a little over $257,000, while Tom accumulated just north of $234,000. Sue? Well, Sue kept her cool and was generously rewarded: Her account had close to $436,000, nearly doubling the returns of her investing friends. The best part? She never changed her strategy. One dollar, every month, regardless of the circumstances.
What can we learn from this? Housel wraps up this example with a pithy quip: “A good definition of an investing genius is the man or woman who can do the average thing when all those around them are going crazy.” In other words, don’t think too much.
Investing can be complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. If anything, investing seems to be one of the few professions where an amateur doing very little can beat a professional doing too much. So, the next time your parent (or more likely, your friend getting a business degree) pesters you about starting a retirement account, remember your old childhood calculator. Situated with little more than time and consistency, you can create a retirement worth saving for.
Why wait?