Nearly two years in the making, the Canterbury Episcopal Campus Ministry’s new house is almost ready for move-in.
The old house, located at the corner of E. Grace Street and S. Main Street, was traded for an empty lot owned by JMU when the school approached Canterbury about buying the property. Karen Grane, president of the Diocesan Missionary Society (DMS) — which deals with real estate for the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, funding new parishes, churches and renovations — described the sale as a “land swap.”
After months of negotiations, the sale went through Nov. 15, 2019. The Canterbury house and land were appraised and valued at $610,000. The empty lot at 622 S. Main St., which was previously used for Canterbury parking, came in at $300,000. JMU agreed to trade lots with the DMS and paid the $310,000 difference.
Ever since, the DMS and Canterbury have been working to build the new house — only one block down from the current building — and it’s almost finished. Grane said that unlike many other aspects of life, COVID-19 hasn’t affected progress on the new building.
“Everything with JMU was signed … before [COVID-19] started,” Grane said. “Really, we haven’t had any delays … We’re basically ahead of schedule with it.”
The difference paid by JMU is going toward the $1.7 million allotted by the DMS to help Canterbury in its effort to build the new house.
Charles King, JMU senior vice president of administration and finances, said the university’s spent several years gradually acquiring the properties on the corner of Grace and Main, like those where Hotel Madison and now the Canterbury house sit.
He said the lot for the new house used to be a motel, but when the motel burned down in the ’90s, JMU bulldozed it and made it into a parking lot. Meanwhile, the current Canterbury house is storied, old and full of character.
The organization provides fellowship and community for Christian students on campus. It welcomes everyone and grows its ministry based on “love and community,” according to its website, which depicts the Black Lives Matter symbol and the LGBTQ pride flag on its crest. But it’s not limited to Dukes — it serves other Harrisonburg schools as well.
Nearing completion this month, the new building will be a home for all things Canterbury. With students in charge of architecture — down to the placement of each outlet on the wall — it’ll be designed to maximize the space to their specific needs.
Senior health sciences major Kaelie Jager has been part of Canterbury since her first month at JMU. She’s served as both junior and senior warden — vice president and president — of the organization. Now, she’s on the fundraising committee for the new building.
Jager said she’s looking forward to a new house that will meet students’ needs. The building will include a sanctuary — a dedicated space for worship — as well as other gathering spaces and a kitchen. The upstairs will be one large, open room — they plan to put in a pool table and couches.
Jager said this new house is exciting, but it feels “bittersweet” to leave the old one behind.
“Nothing beats a historic home that you just walk in, and you can feel the history and the love and the community that’s been shared in it for so many years,” Jager said. “[But] it’s really exciting for the future. So much of our ministry is just getting to know each other and enjoying each other’s company and just being a support system, and so having that aspect will be fantastic.”
While the new Canterbury house is set to be finished this month, JMU has allowed the students to stay in the old building until their move is complete. King said the university doesn’t currently have plans for the old house. He said there’s time to survey the property and see what JMU’s needs are for the lot, so it likely won’t be decided until next year.
As Canterbury looks toward a bright future in its new home, there are boundless possibilities for the historic building the student ministry is leaving behind.
“We think it was a win-win transaction for both the church and the university,” King said.
Charlotte Matherly is a junior media arts and design major. Contact Charlotte at thebreezeculture@gmail.com.