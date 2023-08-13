Business can be complicated.
We’re constantly consumed with digital overconsumption, divisive misinformation and competing ideologies, and the world isn’t getting any simpler. Reasoned, clear discussion of topics that affect your life can be hard to find. We’d like to help.
At Madison Business Review, we have a team of contributors dedicated to providing unbiased answers to critical problems facing a diverse body of college students at JMU, primarily focused on the economy and personal finance.
We’ve found that the best way to really learn is to start with what we don’t know: What is the Federal Reserve? Why is the Fed raising rates? How could it impact the housing market or outstanding credit card debt? Why should I care? And then, with curiosity, look for answers. We’d like to search — together.
A business review can seem like a boring publication tailored to business students, focused on subjects that won’t ever affect a nursing student or theater major. Respectfully, we disagree. Our vision for the Review is one that acknowledges a breadth of interests, passions and expertise, and delivers a publication catered for that diverse population — in other words, you don’t have to be a business student to read the Review.
Join us on this exciting journey. After a brief hiatus, we're back with even more curiosity. We plan to release weekly articles covering a wide range of topics and interests. If you want to learn more about our plans, suggest topics or contribute to MBR, feel free to reach out via the email address below. Stay curious.