Making “art for art’s sake” may be out of fashion these days.

The idiom lost its timelessness after the prominent artist Mike Winkelmann, more famously known as Beeple, sold a digital collage for $69,346,250.

The piece, abundantly more expensive than some classical paintings, helped blur the difference between cheap JPEG and “fine art” while serving as a pricey introduction to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or crypto-art.

In effect, an NFT indicates a digital piece that’s one of a kind. Like an original painting, it gives ownership to one individual, often at notoriously high prices — despite the fact that almost all digital media can be, and is, reproduced and downloaded for free.

Yet, though seemingly counterintuitive, the resurgence of NFTs helps establish a supply and demand system for creative works that are generally perceived as limitless. Like tangible art, digital artists can see their pieces’ value concretely determined by society.

Unlike traditional physical art, NFTs come with benefits that may be attractive to traders. While physical collectibles, from paintings to trading cards, can deteriorate, get damaged and diminish in value, the immateriality of digital files nullifies these issues.

Likewise, there are no costs related to “storing, handling, cataloging, photographing and insuring a physical work of art,” according to The New York Times. For auction houses, that might be impossible to ignore.

Increasingly, NFTs don’t only pertain to visual art. As concert incomes disappeared during the pandemic, NFTs have been greeted as a source of revenue by suffering musicians. To illustrate another extreme, Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, is selling an autographed copy of his first tweet; as of Thursday, the current bid is at $2.5 million.

Alternatively referred to as crypto-art, NFTs have gained traction with the recent rise of cryptocurrencies, following heavy investment from firms like Tesla. The majority of NFTs are supported by the Ethereum blockchain, which stores contractual entries about trade and ownership, according to The Verge.

Although this may expose NFTs to high volatility — as cryptocurrencies value habitually rises and falls — the surge of NFT trading may mean the increased permanency and use of cryptocurrencies in the future.

Yet, despite its economic benefits and improved profitability offered to digital artists, not all creators have greeted the NFT movement with enthusiasm. Quoted by The New York Times, art advisor Todd Levin said, “the amount of money involved could skew and damage a nascent emerging market.”

Signs of this have already appeared. While digital arts’ immateriality means fewer handling costs, it also comes at the price of increased art theft. Strangers are saving other creators’ work and selling it in NFT auctions, leading artists to miss out on their rightful income, according to an article from Polygon.

Among the critics is Cabeza Patata, a Barcelona-based design studio responsible for a recent Spotify ad campaign that strongly rejected crypto-art on its Instagram.

Citing the implications NFTs may have for art’s meaning and lamenting environmental concerns, the studio writes: “The annual energy consumption of the Ethereum (crypto-art) network is equivalent to the entire country of Ecuador. This will only get bigger.”

Their argument seems to hold merit, as an awareness of the environmental impact has spread. According to the aforementioned Polygon article, a French artist estimated that “the sale of a single piece via NFT is the equivalent of two years’ worth of power usage in his studio.”

This is due to the underlying inefficiencies behind the blockchain’s technology. This may be temporary, as new blockchains like Eth2 are developed — ones requiring less power — according to Cointelegraph.

Nevertheless, many remain unconvinced.

“We always advocate that creators should be paid more as we are the ones creating … value for the corporations we produce artwork for,” Patata summarized in a conclusive post. “But we need to carefully consider the change we want to see.”

Filip De Mott is a junior journalism and international affairs major. Contact Filip at demottfs@dukes.jmu.edu.

Disclaimer: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Madison Business Review editor James Faris is a long-term investor in Tesla. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I’m not receiving compensation for it, and I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.