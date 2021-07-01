This week, Madison Business Review contributor Bryce Roth provides a recap of what happened in the business world and stock markets.
Markets performed exceptionally well last week, with the S&P experiencing its best week since February, and the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average also in the green. The energy and financial sectors led in this performance, increasing 6.6% and 5.3%, respectively.
Key reasons for such performance included easing restrictions on banks as well as the infrastructure deal and a comeback in travel. Meanwhile, inflation concerns were alleviated with positive commentary from the Federal Reserve (the Fed).
Infrastructure deal settled
“We have a deal,” President Biden declared, after working with lawmakers on a long awaited infrastructure package.
CNBC states that the deal “will include $579 billion in new spending. $312 billion will go to transportation — $109 billion invested in roads, bridges and other major projects, $66 billion in passenger and freight rail and $49 billion in public transit — $15 billion will go toward electric vehicle infrastructure, $266 billion into non-transportation infrastructure, $73 billion for power, $65 billion for broadband and $55 billion for water.”
“Human infrastructure,” such as childcare, health care and education will also be a focus. A bill of this nature has been anticipated for a long time by both Republicans and Democrats.
Banks see easing restrictions from Fed
On June 30, banks will have the opportunity to return billions of dollars to shareholders. Since the banks have passed the Fed’s stress tests — determining bank durability in the face of a potential recession — the Fed will end the temporary restrictions on returning.
Randal Quarles, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, said “the banking system is strongly positioned to support the ongoing recovery.”
According to Investopedia, a stress test is defined as, “an analysis conducted under hypothetical scenarios designed to determine whether a bank has enough capital to withstand a negative economic shock.”
The decision to restrict share buybacks and dividends for banks was made in March 2020 to protect against loan losses that could’ve threatened the financial system. Luckily, the economy has trended in a positive direction since then, and banks are now reaping the benefits.
Anti-trust bill toughens regulation
Last Thursday, six bills aiming to strengthen anti-trust legislation survived a hurdle as the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted to, essentially, “break up ” Big Tech — namely Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. The legislation would make it harder for Big Tech to “acquire potential rivals and prevent platforms from selling or promoting their own products to [disadvantaged] competitors,” according to Boston Business Journal.
Democrats are heavily in favor of these bills while Republicans are a bit hesitant, believing the measures only add more government intervention while not directly addressing their concerns about free speech. The bills will require major support from both parties, and with Big Tech opposing them, it’ll be an uphill battle from here.
Travel takes flight again
U.S. air travel jumped 19% between April and May, a growth that seems to be continuing into June. According to Reuters, 35 million airline travelers have been recorded this month.
Before COVID-19, registered U.S. passengers ranged from 50 to 70 million, and the numbers seen today show a strong recovery. Although airlines are struggling to keep up with the increased demand, multiple carriers are hiring expeditiously in an effort to get their infrastructure back to its pre-pandemic standards.
Microsoft joins the elite club
Microsoft joined the $2 trillion market cap club with Apple on June 22 — a mark of tremendous success in the corporate world.
A major accomplishment for Microsoft, its profits have excelled during the pandemic, and helped create demand for Microsoft's computers, gaming systems and its cloud computing platform to skyrocket. Microsoft's pre-pandemic stock price peak was roughly $185 — as of June 25, it sits at $265.
Amazon and Alphabet Inc. — other Big Tech companies — look to join the club soon, with market caps of $1.72 trillion and $1.67 trillion, respectively.
Bryce Roth is a senior finance major. Contact Bryce at rothbc@dukes.jmu.edu.
Disclaimer: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I’m not receiving compensation for it, and I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.