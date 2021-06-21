This week, Madison Business Review editor Filip De Mott provides a recap of what happened in the business world and stock markets.
U.S. markets were jolted this week following indications that the Federal Reserve (the Fed) may shake things up. It’s messaging hasn’t fallen on deaf ears, as market indices had strong reactions.
To quote the title of a CNBC article, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced it’s “worst week since October,” falling -3.45%. Likewise, the S&P 500 dipped -1.91%, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped -0.28% for the week. Nevertheless, each index is in the green for the year, displaying continued economic growth.
Shortages make Federal Reserve change course
Global business should get comfortable with deepening supply anxieties, as shortages are now predicted to last into 2022.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the supply crunch is failing to diffuse as quickly as foreseen, constantly strained by new pandemic outbreaks, backlogged imports and labor shortages. Meanwhile — aided by government stimulus — demand has surged, only worsening the situation.
“It turns out it’s a heck of a lot easier to create demand than it is to — you know, to bring supply back up to snuff,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week, quoted by the same article.
This has intensified inflation worries worldwide, which has been notably increasing despite the Fed’s earlier assurances. However, following a meeting Wednesday, the Fed signaled plans to gradually move away from its easing strategy. Indications were made that Treasury and mortgage security purchases may taper, which was the Fed’s way of increasing liquidity throughout the pandemic.
Following this, interest rates, which tend to have an inverse relationship with inflation, are now predicted to hike by 2023 — however, this could happen sooner if other inflation upsets occur. Interested investors may find out more this Tuesday, when Powell speaks to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
Juneteenth: more time off?
This week marked the first year that June 19th — or Juneteenth — was celebrated as a federal holiday. The date is famous for ending the nation’s last pocket of slavery, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation two years after its delivery.
While the new legislation was greeted favorably throughout the nation, it’s quick implementation has resulted in mixed responses for firms. According to The Wall Street Journal, questions concerning employee time-off have arisen, with some companies debating whether to provide more time off.
Still, many firms were quick to offer Friday as a day off, while other companies, such as General Electric Co., plans to alter its calendar in 2022.
Trans-Atlantic relations take flight with tariff agreement
President Joe Biden scored a diplomatic victory last Tuesday, settling a 17-year long tariff feud with the European Union.
Boeing and Airbus have been at the center of the conflict since 2004, and the World Trade Organization would later find both the U.S. and EU guilty of unfair subsidization. Since then, it’s allowed for the implementation of tariffs, worth billions of dollars. According to AP News, the rivalry also hurt other, unrelated industries, from French winemakers to American producers of spirits.
Things reversed course with last week’s agreement, which will halt the trans-Atlantic tariffs for five years. Most see it as the result of an emerging industrial threat from China.
“It is becoming evident that the major Western economies are now uniting in their attempts to rein in what they view as unfair Chinese trade and economic practices,” said Eswar S. Prasad, the International Monetary Fund’s former China chief, quoted by The New York Times.
The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, the state-sponsored manufacturer, has proven to be a rapidly growing problem for both Boeing and Airbus, since its first passenger jetliner took off in 2017.
This isn’t necessarily to say that Europe fully shares the U.S.’s attitude against China — many nations in the EU continue to be heavily reliant on Chinese exports and manufacturing. In addition, some tariff disputes still remain to be resolved. However, any chance of dividing the Atlantic economies has surely lessened.
FTC vs. big business
Back in the U.S., the president has appointed Lina Khan, a notable critic of major corporations, as the Federal Trade Commission’s next chairwoman. According to the New York Times, she was confirmed by an approving Senate, 69-to-28.
Apart from being the youngest chairwoman in the agency’s history, Khan symbolizes an important stance against big business — from Apple to Amazon — looking forward to “protect the public from corporate abuse,” as she said in a statement.
Paired with the recent passage of five antitrust bills this month, her appointment demonstrates Washington’s commitment to reigning in big tech.
“If I were running a big tech company, my pulse would be running a lot faster today,” said Bill Kovacic, a previous F.T.C. leader, quoted by Recode. Given that the FTC has significant regulatory power — such as halting a major corporation from buying its competitors — it makes sense why tech companies are on the defensive.
Filip De Mott is a senior journalism and international affairs major. Contact him at demottfs@dukes.jmu.edu.