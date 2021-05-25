After a year of near-zero interest rates and low consumer prices, new inflation data is shaking up markets. Analysts are questioning what this spike in inflation will mean and how long it’ll last.

Inflation Jumps in April

Through 2020, in the midst of COVID-19, the inflation rate fell below 1% — a sign that the economy was operating under capacity and more could be done to encourage job growth. In response, the Federal Reserve (the Fed) dropped interest rates to encourage the flow of capital. The Fed has stated that this easy-money policy will be maintained until the long-term inflation rate is at 2% and full employment is reached.

This change in monetary policy seemed to have its desired effect, as the overall rise in consumer prices as of April this year was the largest 12-month increase seen since 2008. One indicator of inflation, the Consumer Price Index, rose 4.2% year-over-year. Alongside a 6.4% increase in GDP in the first quarter of 2021 and increased consumer spending, all signs seem to point toward a recovering U.S. economy. As a result, the Fed should be expected to raise interest rates again. However, this has yet to be seen.

Without any change in monetary policy, there are concerns that inflation could continue to rise unchecked. The Council of Economic Advisors already has the long-run expectation of inflation surpassing 2%. This could eventually lead to the Fed having to make sudden, severe changes in the future to bring inflation down. Accelerating inflation and the speculation on what the future could bring are having effects on both the stock market and store shelves.

Effect on equities

A similar spike in inflation was seen in February. During this period — as the economy began to improve with vaccines and stimulus checks rolling out — the long-run inflation estimate once again spiked above 2%. When questioned about it, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated that the Fed would stay committed to its easy-money policy, as the data on employment wasn’t enough to inspire change in monetary policy — overall, similar conditions to the more recent spike in inflation.

After Powell spoke, a massive sell-off in stocks followed. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite lost 1.34% and 2.11%, respectively, on March 4th, despite the economy faring much better than just a few months earlier.

This sell-off was mainly the result of concern that the Fed will eventually have to raise interest rates suddenly to catch up with soaring inflation — restricting accessibility to capital and causing bond yields to rise conversely to equities.

While this drop wasn’t as bad as the sell-off seen March 4, it still signals that investors are fearful of rising inflation and are pulling their money out of assets. The only thing preventing a greater fall in stock prices seems to be the fact that companies, especially tech firms, are performing well. However, if the Fed continues to not act and inflation continues to rise, it can be assumed investors will most likely continue to sell.

Still, some analysts seem to think the ongoing bull market will continue. Blackrock — the world’s largest asset manager — says that the overreaction by investors due to spikes in inflation is more of a danger to equity markets than inflation itself. Many of the firms with struggling stock performance amid sell-offs reported strong first-quarter earnings. This may make them more attractive companies from a valuation perspective in the long run, as this drop in stock price provides a greater incentive to actually buy into these companies. Despite this, the sell-offs in early March, and now in May, are signs that rising consumer prices are a threat to stocks — at least until a more concrete answer is available about whether this is a temporary spike in inflation or a long-term trend of growth.

Consumers feel the brunt of rising inflation

As inflation has now seen a second jump through the first five months of 2021, and the Fed isn’t taking action to slow its growth, there’s more discussion over the rise in consumer prices. The U.S. is overcoming a recession, and an increase in prices now may slow down economic recovery.

Food prices are 2.4% higher than what they were a year ago. The cost of restaurant meals has climbed 3.8%. This could be detrimental, as many restaurants are now beginning to re-open and recover from 2020 losses, and higher prices may drive customers away. As companies and restaurants continue to see increased supply costs for things like produce, then consumers will continue to see the prices in the grocery stores and restaurants rise.

Travel expenses are also climbing. The cost of gasoline has increased 50% over the past year. Car and truck rental costs have climbed 82% year-over-year. Furthermore, the average price of a used car exceeded $25,000 for the first time in history. Plane tickets have also seen a yearly cost increase of 9.6%. Similar to restaurants, the rise in ticket costs could hurt the ability of airlines to recover from the pandemic.

The Fed stated that the indicators they want to see regarding inflation and employment haven’t been met. After this most recent spike in inflation though, long-term estimations of inflation are already at 2%. The Fed has expressed that this spike is transitory and will not last, meaning they will need to keep interest rates low. The unemployment rate, while far below where it was a year ago, is still at 6.1% — double what it was pre-pandemic.

While the Fed’s goal is to bring unemployment even lower, the effect of higher production costs and higher consumer goods prices will be detrimental to a recovering economy. Historically, there’s an inverse relationship between unemployment and inflation, so there’s a tradeoff as the Fed tries to reach its goal of full employment. Households — especially those with members just returning to the workforce — may find it difficult to budget with higher prices at the grocery store. Whether inflation continues to accelerate or not is yet to be seen, but until a change to monetary policy is made, the higher prices consumers are facing seem to be here to stay.

Jabril Al-Hamdy is a sophomore finance major. Contact Jabril at alhamdjk@dukes.jmu.edu