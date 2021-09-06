This week, Madison Business Review contributor Bryce Roth provides a recap of what happened in the business world and stock markets.

Last week in the markets, equities performed in line with how they have prior to Labor Day in the past.. The S&P, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ) closed with +0.58%, -0.24% and +1.55%, respectively. All three indices are up over 15% for this year and hitting all-time highs.

Meanwhile, jobless claims were lower than expected at 340,000, along with continuing jobless claims at 2,748,000. Both indicators show that not as many individuals are looking for jobs, and with unemployment at a low of 5.2%, the job market appears to be in a better spot than it was in March 2020.

The House Price Index (HPI) increased 18.8% Year-over-Year (YoY), a positive for house prices across the nation. U.S. manufacturing is also doing well, with the Institute for Supply Management Index (ISM) rising 0.4 points in August — anything above a score of 50 means growth in the manufacturing sector.

Hurricane Ida's impact

A string of unfortunate events including Hurricane Ida, flooding in the Northeast and the situation in Afghanistan have taken over headlines. Hurricane Ida has already made an impact on the energy sector by tearing up refineries and other facilities while also displacing oil rigs. According to Bloomberg, out of the 15 active floating oil rigs, four are away from their original sites, while workers are absent from six other oil rigs. Meanwhile, among the Gulf’s 560 manned production platforms, a third remains evacuated. Roughly 95% of the Gulf of Mexico’s oil facilities are inactive.

Gasoline prices have since appreciated 1.3% from a national average of $3.14 to $3.18 and may continue to increase if damage from Hurricane Ida lingers in the coming weeks.

In comparison to 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, the difference is significant. Katrina caused over $81 billion in damages and was devastating for the energy sector, while Ida is expected to total around $18 billion in insured losses. This is especially surprising, given that Katrina was a Category 3 hurricane and had 127 mph winds, while Ida was a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds.

The disparity in damage is thanks to a $14.5 billion project passed by Congress, called the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System. This bill essentially improved infrastructure drastically following Hurricane Katrina, although it’s still not perfect.

Cybersecurity spending goes up

With the recent cybersecurity hacks — such as attacks on the Colonial Pipeline and SolarWinds Corp — firms are coming together to increase defense.

Microsoft has plans to increase cybersecurity spending to $20 billion, four times more than previously planned. Reuters reported that the company would “make available $150 million in technical services to help federal, state and local governments to help keep their security systems up to date.”

Other companies such as Google and Travelers are planning on contributing to this initiative as well. With recent transitions to remote work, cybersecurity has grown increasingly important and will probably continue to do so into the future.

EU travel restrictions on U.S.

An update on The European Union’s (EU) travel restrictions comes from Forbes: “The U.S. has been removed from the EU’s safe list for non-essential travel because its daily infection rate is far higher than the 75 daily cases per 100,000 people.” Unvaccinated Americans may need to quarantine upon arriving in Europe from the U.S. The EU could easily ban American travelers sometime in the future, which would be alarming for investors.

Who will be the new Chairman of the Fed?

In February of next year, President Biden will have to decide on the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve. For some, the current chairman, Jerome Powell, is a clear favorite; however, according to Yahoo Finance, high-level progressive House Democrats are looking to boot Powell in favor of “a candidate with a stronger record on financial regulation, climate risk and racial inequality.”

Lael Brainard, the Fed governor appointed to the board by Barack Obama, seems to be the front-runner for taking Powell’s spot. However, especially with his COVID-19 track record, Jerome Powell seems to be the safest option of the two based on his resume and proven leadership. He’s still the front-runner and has a good amount of support from both Democrats and Republicans.

