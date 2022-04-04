Over the past two years, U.S. citizens have been flooded with stimulus checks and bonuses in order to combat unemployment during the pandemic. Although most spent, others decided to save. Meanwhile, some chose to explore the realm of personal investing.
With the rise of interest in personal finance and investing in the U.S. in recent years, many may still have trouble understanding how to invest in the right shares that will help grow their portfolio in the long run.
To begin, it should be made clear that there's no secret formula as to picking the right companies to invest in. If there was, then everyone would be billionaires.
What it takes is determining your tolerance to risk, discovering what company culture and management style fit your ideals, and then calculating the correct financial ratios from the company's balance sheets in order to find the company the best match.
Where to begin
When looking at your risk tolerance as an investor, there are a couple of questions that one must ask before even starting to consider potential companies.
The first question should be how tolerant you are to certain swings in the market: The yin and yang of the stock market is that newly founded companies have the most potential for the most growth overtime, but are also way more likely to experience both volatility and the potential to fail as an investment.
An example of a company that experiences lots of volatility is the newly created Chinese EV manufacturer, NIO.
In July 2021, NIO was trading at around $50 a share. As of March 30, it's currently trading around $22.
Although NIO could still potentially be a great investment in the long run, this example shows the consequences of volatility and how these large swings in stock prices are a potential hazard when investing in newly founded companies.
On the flip side, the more mature a company is, the less volatile their share prices will be — ultimately they will not return as great profit in the short run.
One example of a mature company with a stable stock price is International Business Machine (IBM). Since IBM is over 100 years old, the company has had time to develop its reputation and dish out consistent dividends to its shareholders.
To measure the amount of risk that a certain share may have, the measurement Beta (𝛃) has become a vastly popular term in the finance world.
Beta is a measurement that compares a current share's volatility to the market average. If a company has a Beta of less than 1, it’s considered less volatile compared to the market average. If a company has a Beta greater than 1, then it’s more volatile.
An example of a company with a beta less than 1 is Coca-Cola (KO), with a beta of 0.95.
Although their beta is less than 1, since it is 0.05 points away from 1, this would mean that investing in the company would be slightly less risky than investing in a similar company in the same market.
As to whether or not one should invest in companies with a Beta greater than or less than 1, once again all depends on one’s tolerance to risk.
The next question to ask before investing is more subjective than mathematical, and more or less depends on your preferences:
“Is this a company that I currently purchase products and services from frequently?” or “do I see an overall high demand in this product both now and in the future?”
If your answer is yes, then it could be a good indicator of a potential investment for one’s portfolio.
It's also a great idea to do some research online and look into what the management structure is like:
“What is this company's mission statement and values like? How are their employees being treated? Do they provide good benefits and have a healthy work environment?”
Ultimately, the way that management treats their employees usually tends to correlate with higher productivity and greater cash flows at the end of the year, so it’s always beneficial to look outside of the numbers and see how they take care of their stakeholders.
Financial ratios
Finally, one of the most important pieces of the puzzle as to whether or not an investment has the potential for growth is to look into its financial ratios from a five year period (if applicable).
According to Bankrate.com, finance professors and other investors, there are approximately seven key financial ratios to know in order to help determine a good potential investment.
The ratios are: Earnings per Share (EPS), Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E), Return on Equity (ROE), Debt-to-Capital, Interest coverage ratio (ICR), Enterprise value to EBIT, and Operating Margin.
While this article only looks at a few ratios, there are plenty of articles that explain a plethora of potential financial ratios to use when determining an investment.
One worth looking into is the Earnings per Share ratio (EPS).
This is calculated by dividing net income overtop of how many shares a company has outstanding. This ratio helps give investors a good insight into how much profit a specific company is earning per year per share outstanding.
One example of this would be taking a hypothetical net income ($75,000 profit after taxes and payroll) and dividing it by 25,000 outstanding shares.
This would result in the Earnings per share of this company coming in at $3.00 per share.
One may also wonder what makes a good EPS ratio? Well, much like every other answer in finance, it all depends.
It depends on how mature the company is and one’s tolerance to risk, but a good gauge for starters is $80 per share outstanding.
Another great ratio to use in conjunction with the EPS ratio is the P/E ratio.
This ratio takes the current price of a share for a company and divides it by its EPS, which ultimately gives you an idea of how much value or profit you would be receiving if you were to purchase a share.
Finally, a beneficial ratio that could be considered crucial to look at is a company’s Debt-to-Capital ratio.
When looking at potential companies to invest in, it's always important to note how much debt they are taking in and if they’re able to pay it off in a timely manner.
This ratio is calculated by taking a company's total debt — both short term and long term — and dividing it by their total capital. Once again, the percentage of debt a company has and whether or not you should invest all depends on your tolerance to risk and what you believe the company is capable of in the future, but a good indicator of a company with high debt is usually if it's over 40%.
Overall, this article is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to investing, but for those at the personal financing level — especially without a broker — this could be a good starting point as to deciding what company is best for your portfolio.
Contact Will at perdiewg@dukes.jmu.edu. Will is a junior finance major and economics minor.
Disclaimer: I am invested in NIO positions. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I’m not receiving compensation for it, and I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.